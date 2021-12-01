El Paso boxer Kayla Gomez wins gold in Junior Pan American Games

CALI, COLOMBIA (KTSM) – Team USA Boxing finished the final day of the first ever Junior Pan American Games with five gold and three silver medals for a total of 12 medals, the most by any team competing in Cali, Colombia. One of those gold medals was produced by an El Pasoan.

Flyweight Kayla Gomez (El Paso, Texas) started the women of Team USA with a strong performance over Mexico’s Margarita Rodriguez. Gomez, 17, gave her opponent two standing eight counts in the final round to solidify her unanimous decision victory and gold medal. Gomez path to the top of the podium included 4-1 decision over Mara Fabian of Argentina and a 5-0 victory against Flor Rodriguez of Colombia in the semifinals.

Gomez, whose goal is to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, was featured by KTSM this past summer. That story can be viewed here.

These Junior Pan American Games were the inaugural Games, bringing over 100 boxers from North, Central, South American and the Caribbean. The 13 members of Team USA were guided through these Championships by Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.), USA Boxing National Developmental Coach, as well as assistant coaches Adonis Frazier (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Nora Trujillo (Rowlett, Texas).

She did that 🥊



Kayla Gomez is your first ever Junior Pan American Games Female Flyweight Champion! pic.twitter.com/1qeVpmuQVi — USA Boxing (@USABoxing) December 1, 2021

Click here to see full tournament results and more.

Finals Results

51 kg: Kayla Gomez, El Paso, Texas/USA, dec. over Margarita Rodriguez/MEX, 5-0

52 kg: Ewart Hernandez/CUB dec. over Steven Navarro, Los Angeles, Calif./USA, 5-0

57 kg: Jewry Rodriguez, Houston, Texas/USA, dec. over Rosa Azuara/MEX,

57 kg: Julius Ballo, San Diego, Calif./USA, dec. over Pablo Capistrano/BRA, 5-0

60 kg: Camila Bravo/COL dec. over Faith Mendez, Ocala, Fla./USA, 5-0

69 kg: Quincey Williams, Washington, D.C./USA, dec. over Jorge Mena/CUB, 4-1

69 kg: Jesikah Guerra, Victorville, Calif./USA, dec. over Maria Franco/MEX, 3-2

91+ kg: Marlon Colorado/COL, dec. over Ali Feliz, Danbury, Conn./USA, 5-0