Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
73°
Sign Up
El Paso
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas Governor’s Debate
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Crowd blocks traffic at Paso Del Norte Bridge
Live
Top Stories
3 children, mother die in fire at firefighter’s home
Texans could decide fate of daylight saving time
Council to consider $15 minimum wage goal
8 dead after smuggling boats overturn near San Diego
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Cooler, lighter winds Sunday; 80s and windy mid-week
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9-day forecast: Windy Saturday
Top Stories
Lawmakers renew push for permanent daylight saving …
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy weekend in the forecast
La Niña has ended — Here’s what’s next
La Niña is officially over: What does that mean?
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
UTEP softball handed 11-8 defeat by UTSA
Video
Top Stories
NM State softball grabs 9-1 win over Maine
Top Stories
NM State baseball suffers 10-0 loss to Grand Canyon
Video
EP Locomotive fall 1-0 in season opener
Video
Read TTU coach’s reprimand before losing job
Video
Jorge Tovar and Stephanie Han win at boxing card
Video
Living Local
Vado Speedway
El Paso ISD Education Minute
Remarkable Women 2023
WinterFest 2022
Puppy Picks 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Veterans Voices 2022
Events Calendar
Top Stories
Council to consider $15 minimum wage goal
Top Stories
El Paso celebrates the Mexica New Year
$550K project adds skate facility to Eastside park
Video
Le Fe health clinic remembers its founder
Video
Raiz FCU opens new Eastside branch, with focus on …
Gallery
The More You Know
The Joy of Giving Holiday Telethon
Diabetes, Now What? The More You Know Phone Bank
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Contests
Basketball Challenge 2023
Dear Evan Hansen Ticket Giveaway
Chris Botti Ticket Giveaway
Comic-Con Ticket Giveaway
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dance
El Paso celebrates the Mexica New Year
Top Dance Headlines
Best women’s Zumba shoe
Latest from Border Report
Binational cavalcade remembers Pancho Villa’s raid
El Paso County expands capacity to assist migrants
Walmart shooting victim’s ‘concubine’ disputed in …
Sheriff Wiles to retire in 2024, won’t run again
NGOs will keep going to Matamoros despite abductions
Storms send 7 billion gallons of sewage into U.S.
Sunland Park booming from legal pot
New Mexico bill advances to keep guns away from kids
Juarez man gets more than 4 years in drug smuggling
Abducted Americans stepped into cartel ‘hot zone’
Refugee petitions soaring in Mexico
Soldiers heard ‘loud noise’ before killing 5
Latino Republicans push back on immigration agenda
El Paso prepares for possible migrant surge in May
Fewer migrants in Alternatives to Detention program
13 Mauritanian migrants detained in Tijuana
87,000 beers destroyed in Mexican border town
Migrant teen recovering from 2021 crash that killed …
Kidnapped Americans traveled to Mexico to buy medicine
GOP-led delegation declares ‘chaos’ on South TX border
Border Report