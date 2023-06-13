AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – ERCOT sent out a warning on Tuesday afternoon that Texas could reach all-time peak electrical demand later this week.

Forecasts of high temperatures and expected increased demand on Texas’ electric grid was the catalyst for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, to issue a Weather Watch for the coming days.

The watch will last from June 15 through June 21. Weather Watches are issued in advance of forecasted significant weather when grid conditions are normal, but operating reserves may be lower.

During a Weather Watch, ERCOT encourages Texans to monitor grid conditions and plan ahead to reduce energy usage during high demand periods.

“ERCOT has issued its first Weather Watch to let Texans know that we are forecasting increased demand due to the higher temperatures expected this week and into next week,” said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO. “Grid conditions are normal when we issue a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability.”

ERCOT assured customers that there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

You can check on electricity supply and demand in real-time on ERCOT’s website. Their current six-day dashboard “is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record later this week,” according to ERCOT. The dashboard will update as the week progresses.

ERCOT issued the Weather Watch through their TXANS, or the Texas Advisory and Notification System. You can sign up for alerts through ERCOT’s website.

Last year, ERCOT reportedly set 11 new peak demand records, with the current all-time-high demand record set on July 20, 2022.