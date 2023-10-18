BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

There are so many cool Advent calendars to choose from, but they’re going fast

The holiday season is fast approaching. But if you thought you still had time before you needed to snag the perfect Advent calendar to count down to Christmas, you may have been mistaken. Sephora’s 2023 Advent calendars have already hit shelves this year — and they’re already selling out.

Fan favorites like the Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar and the Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar Value Set are back — but they’re flying off store (and virtual) shelves. So act fast if you want to celebrate this holiday season with tons of sample-size beauty favorites, and snag your Sephora Advent calendar ASAP.

Act fast if you want one of these 2023 Sephora Advent calendars

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

This is the essential Advent for beauty lovers, with 24 makeup, skin care, bath and accessory surprises to unbox throughout the holiday season. Some of the products are sample sizes, but this Advent calendar also features some full-size products, ensuring it’ll delight any makeup maven from Dec. 1-24. At a $93 value, this is a great way to try a wide range of Sephora products at a great price too.

Sephora Favorites Beauty Must Haves Advent Calendar

This Advent calendar is an even bigger and better deal than the previous Sephora Collection calendar, featuring some of the beauty chain’s bestsellers and most beloved products in both sample sizes and full-size versions. This perfectly giftable Advent comes with 27 products ranging from fragrances to makeup to skin care. It’s sure to help any beauty lover discover their next must-have.

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar

For the beauty queen (or king) who needs a little something extra, this After Advent Calendar features even more products to unbox after the holiday is over. This set includes 11 full-size products that are meant to be unboxed from Dec. 25-31, making sure the holiday cheer carries through the entire month as you discover even more makeup, skin care and accessories.

Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar

You’re going to have to search far and wide if you want to get your hands on this limited-edition Advent calendar. It sells out every year, and for good reason — it’s packed with 24 beauty surprises that range from makeup and skin care to fragrances and accessories. Most of the products are full-size versions, but there are a few travel-size finds and some surprises for good measure.

L’Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar

Love L’Occitane skin care? Then you’ll love this Advent calendar. It’s packed with skin care, body care, shower favorites and other surprises, including some special edition products that you can only get if you unbox them from this calendar during the 2023 holiday season.

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar Value Set

Benefit Cosmetics has all the fan-favorite products you need to glam up your 2023 (and 2024). This Advent calendar contains some of the brand’s bestsellers for 24 days of unboxing makeup, skin care and more.

