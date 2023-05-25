BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

YOU DON’T HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL MEMORIAL DAY TO SNAG THESE DISCOUNTED SAMSUNG APPLIANCES

While most of us still have a few days of working or learning before we begin our Memorial Day celebrations, Samsung is kicking off the weekend early with an array of deep discounts on top-notch appliances. If you’re tired of washing dishes by hand due to a broken dishwasher or peer longingly at the French-door refrigerators every time you pass the appliance aisle, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen while saving a few bucks.

From your laundry room to your kitchen and everywhere in between, Samsung is offering massive discounts on appliances for your entire home. So, before you pack your bag or pick out a swimsuit, check out these top Memorial Day deals.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE SAMSUNG MEMORIAL DAY SALE

From now until June 7, Samsung is offering deep discounts on a variety of home appliances, including vacuums and microwaves. While the electronics company first started with black and white televisions, Samsung is now known for quality products across home and technology fields. Historically, Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to find savings on items that improve the interior and exterior of the home.

TOP SAMSUNG DEALS YOU CAN GET NOW

Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

If you’re searching for an updated refrigerator with extra-large capacity, this three-door refrigerator is the ideal model. Plus, the door panels are available in a variety of colors and finishes to suit any decor style. It also features Wi-Fi connectivity, a dual ice-maker and a beverage center.

Sold by Samsung

Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity AI Front Load Washer And Electric Dryer Set

You never have to vacillate between the best setting or cycle ever again because this washer and dryer set is designed with AI functions that automatically choose the optimal wash or dry setting based on dirt and fabric detection. This combo also washes and dries a load in under an hour to help you get chores done faster.

Sold by Samsung

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Thanks to its innovative design, this stick vacuum features a clean station that lets you empty the canister with the touch of a button while simultaneously charging it with the included stand. It’s engineered to be lightweight and maneuverable to tackle any mess on carpet, tile or hardwood floors while keeping the air in your home cleaner with a multistage filtration system.

Sold by Samsung

Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-In Dual Fuel Range

With free shipping and returns up to 15 days after delivery, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this Samsung deal. This dual-fuel range is designed with a smart dial for quick and convenient cooking and also features an air-fry mode.

Sold by Samsung

Samsung Digital Touch Control Dishwasher

This dishwasher is designed with digital touch controls that make it effortless to select a function. The auto-cycle feature detects how dirty dishes are and automatically selects the optimal setting to save time and water.

Sold by Samsung

Samsung 1.1 cu. ft. Smart Slim Over-The-Range Microwave

This elegantly designed slim microwave seamlessly slides into the space above the range and saves space. However, the small size is still packed with power. Plus, the exterior features a fingerprint-resistant finish.

Sold by Samsung

