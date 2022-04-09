Which dog treat bag is best?

It’s always wise to carry dog treats with you on walks to reinforce recall and other good behaviors, but nobody wants a pocket full of dog treats stinking up their pants. Dog treat bags keep your pockets clean while allowing you easy access to treats when you need them.

But that doesn’t mean it’s so simple to know which dog treat bags are worth buying and which features to look out for. If you’re searching for a versatile dog treat bag, the Paw Lifestyles Dog Treat Training Pouch is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a dog treat bag

Carrying style

Different dog treat bags have various carrying styles. Some modes are designed to be strapped around the waist like a fanny pack, some are worn across the body like a mini messenger bag, and yet others are simply clipped onto a belt loop or belt. Those worn around the waist or securely fastened to a belt are less likely to get in the way than a crossbody treat bag, but different users have their own preferences.

Capacity

Consider the size and capacity of a dog treat bag before buying. You want a bag that’s large enough to hold all the treats you need but not so large that it will get in your way or even start to tire you out. If you’re unsure how large a bag will be based on its capacity, check the measurements to make sure it isn’t oversized.

Materials

Dog treat pouches are most commonly made from rugged materials such as nylon, which don’t easily stain or absorb odors. They should be tough enough to stand up to daily use, as many dog owners will want to take it along each time they go out with their pooch. The materials used are sometimes water-resistant or completely waterproof to keep treats from getting wet and mushy on rainy days.

What to look for in a quality dog treat bag

Easy access

One of the most frustrating things about some treat bags is that they’re hard to get into when you need to grab a treat. A quality treat pouch offers easy access to what’s inside. It should have a wide mouth or opening to allow you to get your whole hand in to quickly pick a treat. Some models have a hinged opening that might let it stay open unless you specifically close it.

Extra compartments

Some dog treat bags available come with additional zippered compartments for storing small personal items such as keys or a wallet. Models like this preempt the possibility of those without pockets in their clothes needing to take along another bag. Some treat pouches also feature a dedicated pocket for poop bags.

Color

Dog treat bags come in a range of colors and styles. Although this might not matter much to some buyers, others may prefer a dog treat bag that’s as stylish as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog treat bag

Most buyers who decide on a treat bag that’s durable and easy to get into will likely pay $10-$20. Cheaper options are available, but the quality is often lacking.

Dog treat bag FAQ

Do you need a dog treat bag?

A. Sure, you can live without a dog treat bag. Dog owners could put treats inside a plastic sandwich bag or directly in a pocket, but dog treat bags are convenient. When training a dog, it’s important to reinforce good behavior as quickly as possible or it might not be clear to your canine what exactly they’ve done right and why they’re getting a reward. A good dog treat bag allows instant access to treats for more effective training.

How do you clean a dog treat pouch?

A. Check the label inside a treat bag to find its washing instructions. Most are machine washable, although there are some that require hand washing only. As a rule, allowing a treat pouch to air-dry will help it last as long as possible.

What’s the best dog treat bag to buy?

Top dog treat bag

Paw Lifestyles Dog Treat Training Pouch

What you need to know: A reliable multifunction dog treat bag, it is great for anyone who wants a built-in poop bag holder.

What you’ll love: It’s durably made and features a large opening for easy access to treats. You can wear the bag around the waist, over the shoulder or on a belt. It also has extra compartments for personal belongings.

What you should consider: This is a fairly bulky bag that might not be ideal to carry on longer hikes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog treat bag for the money

PetSafe Sport Treat Pouch

What you need to know: This dog treat pouch offers excellent value for the money, and has standard and mini sizes available.

What you’ll love: It features a hinged mouth you can keep open when you want quick access but close up when you need to. It comes with an adjustable belt for around the waist.

What you should consider: The standard size is larger than many buyers have realized. Check the dimensions and decide if the mini is more appropriate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kurgo Dog Training Treat Pouch

What you need to know: This is a rugged treat pouch suitable for regular, heavy-duty use.

What you’ll love: It has a large opening so you can quickly and easily get to treats, plus a drawstring closure when you need to contain them. The carabiner clips onto a belt loop.

What you should consider: Some pet parents find this bag slightly too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.