Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
90°
El Paso
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ: 2022 Texas Primaries
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Local
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Nurse threatens to drug officers with fentanyl
Top Stories
Photo of alleged driver in migrant deaths released
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison
1,639 Texas educators share school safety concerns
Video
Lack of oversight: Social media threats in schools
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Local 2nd Grader becomes youngest weather forecaster …
Video
Top Stories
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Short break from the rain
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances decrease next …
Video
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Plenty of rain headed our …
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible rain chances every …
Video
Rare “Cool Front” Causes Westside Gusts Tonight; …
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
OKC Dodgers take game 1 of series from Chihuahuas, …
Video
Top Stories
Eastlake tags Ara Corbett to lead softball program
Video
Top Stories
Sources: Franklin assistant Leigh McWhorter named …
Video
Calvillo, Gomez earn spots on USL Championship Team …
Video
Ricardo Pepi nets goal for FC Augsburg in preseason …
Video
Canutillo 3-star running back LJ Martin flips commitment …
Video
Living Local
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Texas Tech Tuesday
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Top Stories
1,639 Texas educators share school safety concerns
Video
Top Stories
How to afford your meds and support your health
Top Stories
Where to get COVID vaccine for kids under 5
Lincoln National Forest reopens on Friday, June 24
Video
Pronouns: Why they matter to LGBTQ+ community
Promos
El Paso Waterpark Giveaway
Pride Month 2022
Get Moving Monday Giveaway
Dog Days of Summer
KTSM Birthday Club
Past Contest Winners
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Newsletters
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Memorials
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98
Top Memorials Headlines