EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Nursing announced 70 students will mark the beginning of their nursing education with a White Coat Ceremony on Thursday, September 8th.

The White Coat Ceremony is a traditional rite of passage welcoming students to health care practice.

According to the university, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is the only university in El Paso that holds a White Coat Ceremony for nursing students. The coats and stethoscopes students receive are provided thanks to TTUHSC El Paso’s generous donors and alumni.



The ceremony will feature the reciting of the student oath, the presentation of white coats to the nursing students and a keynote address. The entire observance is meant to emphasize the combination of compassionate care and scientific excellence.



A special gift from community leaders Alan and Patty Russell will also be announced during the ceremony.

