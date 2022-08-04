Is the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit worth it?

There’s nothing quite like sitting around a fire pit. It creates an atmosphere that brings people together, invites exchanges and creates memories. However, unless you’re having a backyard picnic, fire pits can be cumbersome to transport, and the smoke can sting your eyes whenever the wind changes, while the odor can linger in your clothes.

Solo Stove has a solution. The company’s Bonfire 2.0 is a fire pit that’s engineered with a 360-degree airflow that “super-heats air to burn off smoke before it can get to your clothes and hair.” It’s easy to set up and weighs approximately 23 pounds, so it’s highly portable.

We wanted to see if the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit was really as effortless to use as the company claimed, so we decided to test it. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit

Growing up, our tester was a scout. They camped out often and spent many nights and weekends around a campfire or camping stove. As an adult, our tester frequently entertains outdoors but uses a more traditional bowl-shaped fire pit. They were very interested in the smokeless feature and ease of setup and cleaning that the Bonfire 2.0 promised.

What is the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit?

The Bonfire 2.0 is a modern-looking fire pit that almost appears too fancy at first glance. It has a double-walled stainless steel construction and is shaped like a large can that’s 19.5 inches in diameter and 14 inches high. The fire pit only weighs 23.3 pounds and comes with a carry bag to make it easy to transport. It uses wood for fuel and has a signature airflow design that increases the burning efficiency to reduce smoke during use.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit price and where to buy

While the MSRP for the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit is $399.99, it’s currently available for $344.99 on Amazon and $259.99 at Solo Stove.

How to use the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit

When we unboxed this unit, we found the main body, an ash pan, a bottom grate and a flame ring for the top. It was obvious how the pieces assembled, and we had it ready to use in about two minutes.

Once assembled, you must make sure the top piece, the flame ring, is facing upward to create optimum airflow. Choose kiln-dried or seasoned hardwood for your fire, because this will start and burn more easily as well as burn longer. Make sure you have kindling and fire starters on hand to make starting even easier and create an ember bed before adding larger pieces of wood to the fire pit. When adding firewood, make sure never to stack it above the air holes located at the top of the unit.

When we were starting the fire, we found there was a little smoke while the unit heated up. However, once the fire got going, the Bonfire 2.0 was virtually smoke-free. There’s a faint trace of smoke that you can detect when sitting downwind, but it wasn’t bothersome, in our opinion.

The big change from the previous version is that the Bonfire 2.0 has an ash pan. While this may seem like a minor upgrade, it really makes things a lot easier. With the old model, you had to wait for it to cool and then flip the entire unit upside-down to clean. Since this model weighs roughly 23 pounds, it can be a little awkward to do that. It’s even tougher with the largest model, the Yukon because it weighs over 40 pounds. With the Bonfire 2.0, however, you just lift up the bottom grate after the unit has completely cooled, remove the ash pan and dump. It makes cleaning nearly effortless.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit benefits

The Solo Stove has many benefits over a traditional fire pit. It’s portable, easy to set up and produces a good amount of heat. The Bonfire 2.0 doesn’t create enough smoke to be troublesome — we hardly even noticed it. The temperature seems to be hotter than other fire pits, as there is very little ash remaining when the fire is done. Lastly, cleanup is easy. All you have to do is lift the grate, remove the ash pan and dump.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit drawbacks

The biggest drawback to purchasing this impressive fire pit is the price. But on the plus side, you do get more for your money, so it’s still a solid value. Obviously, the fire pit gets hot during use, so just be careful and wait until it has completely cooled before emptying and packing it up for transport. All in all, though, there were no flaws that we discovered with the design or operation of this fire pit.

Should you get the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit?

If you have the budget and you want the best, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit is worth every penny. Solo Stove has engineered a product that’s simply better than a normal fire pit. The low-smoke alone makes it more than worth the price.

Other fire pits to consider

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

If you love Solo Stove but prefer something more portable, The Ranger 2.0 is just 15 inches in diameter and 12.5 inches high. This is the company’s smallest model, but it still has all the features of the larger sizes: smokeless fire, removable ash pan and efficient heating.

Solo Stove Yukon 2.0

If you prefer a larger fire pit, the Yukon is the company’s largest option. It’s 27 inches in diameter and 17 inches tall, making it a suitable gathering point for family and friends.

Sunnydaze Decor Folding Wood-Burning Fire Pit

Sunnydaze has a bowl-shaped fire pit with collapsible legs that comes with a carrying case. It weighs only 12 pounds, so it’s very portable and easy to store. The fire pit is made of steel and is finished with high-temperature paint. It also comes with a mesh spark screen and a poker.

Endless Summer Gas Fire Pit with Electronic Ignition

If you prefer a more permanent model, this gas fire pit is a beautiful piece of furniture. It’s made with weather-resistant steel and the base elegantly hides the propane tank (not included) and control panel. The fire pit comes with lava rocks and requires no tools for assembly.

