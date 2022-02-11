Are Frigidaire or Sharp microwaves best?

Microwaves are everyday heroes in the kitchen for busy parents and young students alike. When shopping for a new microwave, you want one that is durable, reliable and will fit your kitchen’s needs. The microwave has evolved above and beyond the simple task of reheating food, and Sharp and Frigidaire are here to prove just that.

Sharp offers a bigger and broader selection of microwaves than Frigidaire. However, Frigidaire has more affordable options, which work well for more basic needs. Both companies aim to provide buyers with options that fit into cabinets, over the range or added to the countertop.

Frigidaire microwaves

Frigidaire is an iconic name in vintage appliances. The company first marketed itself as a quintessential part of American families in 1918. Frigidaire has since expanded its range of appliances but largely remains a brand of utility.

Apart from the patented Smudge-Proof stainless steel exterior, most Frigidaire microwaves focus on practicality. Two of its popular features are the SpaceWise Rack, which divides the interior space so cooks can heat multiple dishes simultaneously, and the convection cooking option, which reaches temperatures of 425 degrees.

Top-of-the-line Frigidaire microwaves cost anywhere from $600-$900 and include sensor cooking that automatically adjusts the power and cook time for optimal preparation. Frigidaire also has a few minimal styles for around $100.

There are several Frigidaire microwaves available at Home Depot and Amazon.

Frigidaire pros

Frigidaire microwaves offer more size and capacity options, so you can spend less time planning around reheating and cooking everything at once. The interface also offers users more control with specific cooking needs, like melting butter and softening ice cream at the touch of a button.

Frigidaire cons

Frigidaire has fewer food preparation options and tech features. While they are less expensive, you get what you pay for. If you want an appliance to impress your dinner guests with extra features, then you will have to pay a heftier price.

Best Frigidaire microwave

30-Inch 1.8-Cubic-Foot Over the Range Microwave

This extra-large microwave fits a standard 13 inch by 9-inch baking dish and features auto-reheat and one-touch cooking. With nine power levels and 1,000 watts, this microwave is ready to take on every recipe you throw its way.

Where to buy: Sold at Home Depot

2.2-Cubic-Foot Built-In Microwave

If you want an extra-large microwave, this one comes with over 30 setting options and automatic adjustment in power and cooking times. If you want to reduce your carbon footprint, this model also complies with the 2016 Department of Energy’s conservation standards.

Where to buy: Sold at Home Depot

1.1-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave

For simpler kitchens, this small and quite inexpensive microwave features 10 cooking levels and an 11-inch turntable. Despite its size, this model has a 1,100-watt output and includes four automatic cooking options.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sharp microwaves

Sharp focuses on creating advancements in the appliance industry. It revolutionized the kitchen with the invention of a turntable microwave in the 1960s. Sharp later released the first internet-capable microwave oven, which allows users to download recipes from the internet with automatic heating instructions.

Today, Sharp’s smart microwaves range between $100-$2,000 depending on their size, power levels and features. Some of the high-end microwaves can connect with Amazon’s Alexa for hands-free cooking. Even budget-conscious users can also enjoy smart technology features like sensor cooking for between $100-$300.

You can purchase Sharp microwaves at Amazon and Wayfair.

Sharp pros

Sharp microwaves bring cutting-edge culinary technology into your home. The least expensive and most compact Sharp microwaves have at least 700 watts, so shopping on a budget doesn’t mean settling for low power. Even the lower-watt Sharp microwave options are capable of versatile amenities, like the ability to brown, bake and broil. These are a great option for those who need something more than just a basic microwave.

Sharp cons

An average, mid-range Sharp microwave has around 1,000 watts, but high-end commercial models offer up to 1,800 watts. Outside of a professional kitchen, wattage between 1,000 and 1,250 is optimal for most users. Unfortunately, if you’re looking for a low-power device, Sharp runs a little bit short.

Best Sharp microwave

1.5-Cubic-Foot Sharp R-1214

The best overall Sharp microwave is this 1,100-watt model, which is designed to last several years and cooks food in half the time compared to other similarly sized microwaves. It also comes with a Keep Warm feature, so your food stays heated for up to 30 minutes.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

20.3-Inch 1.1-Cubic-Foot Sharp Carousel Countertop Microwave

This affordable, medium-sized microwave runs at 1,000 watts, so it can handle everyday cooking tasks. The compact size allows it to fit nearly anywhere. It also features one-touch controls and automatic defrost.

Where to buy: Sold at Wayfair

1-Cubic-Foot Sharp R-21LCFS

This upgraded, medium-duty commercial microwave delivers 1,000 watts with a classic dial timer. It has a stainless steel exterior wrap that fits in nearly any home. It’s spacious despite the retro look and includes modern perks, like LED indicators for easy monitoring and an auto-cancel timer to save energy.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Should you get a Frigidaire or Sharp microwave?

Ultimately, it depends on what you need and what your budget is. Sharp has a wider range of microwaves both in price and features. They are better rated for appearance, noise and performance compared to Frigidaire. If you want a powerhouse microwave, Sharp takes the lead.

However, if you want a small microwave or a minimal model to heat leftovers and forgotten cups of coffee, consider Frigidaire. It offers lower watts and smaller size options at a competitive price, which is perfect for those who need something basic.

