ANAHEIM, Calif. (WXIN) – More than 2 million air fryer units are being recalled after more than 200 reports of them catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cosori air fryers sold at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores nationwide and online from June 2018 through December 2022. The fryers were also sold in Canada and Mexico.

The recall was initiated over a faulty wire connection. Cosori said that “in extremely rare circumstances,” the closed-end crimp connectors, which electrically connect certain wires inside the fryers, can overheat, possibly causing fires and burns.

So far, Cosori has received 205 reports of the fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking, including 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The recalled air fryers were 3.7 and 5.8 quarts and sold in black, gray, white, blue or red with the following model numbers: CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

Anyone with the recalled air fryers should stop using them, cut the cord and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement, though a photo of the fryer with the cord cut off is required.

Anyone with questions can call Cosori toll-free at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com or visit the recall website at www.recall.cosori.com.