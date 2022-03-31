Which coffee maker with a grinder is best?

The smell of fresh coffee is one of life’s greatest pleasures. What makes it even better is a coffee maker with a grinder that grinds the beans as you need them for perfect flavor every time.

When you can’t decide whether you want to have coffee or espresso, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is a good choice for both.

What to know before you buy a coffee maker with a grinder

Type of grinder

A coffee maker with a grinder can come with one of two types of grinders: blade or burr.

Blade: Blade grinders are the most economical choice and the simplest to operate. Two or more blades spin to grind the coffee. These blades get the job done, but they can produce inconsistent results. Some coffee beans come out finely ground, while others might remain nearly whole.

Drip coffee vs. espresso

Once you decide which type of grinder you want your coffee maker to include, you’ll need to decide whether you want drip coffee or espresso. This is largely a matter of preference, but it’s also a matter of time. Drip coffee can be made with less hands-on time, but espresso requires more attention.

In addition, drip coffee makers make hot coffee for a crowd, but espresso makers can only produce enough for one or two drinks at a time. Espresso is stronger and may not be to the taste of casual coffee drinkers.

Capacity

The capacity of your coffee maker varies depending on whether or not it produces drip coffee or espresso, as well as the size of each of these machines. It’s possible to get a single-serve drip coffee maker with a built-in grinder, and you can also find espresso machines that pull two or more shots at once.

Which you select depends on the number of coffee drinkers in your household, plus the amount of counter or storage space you have. Large espresso machines take up more real estate than a simple drip coffee maker.

What to look for in a quality coffee maker with a grinder

Grind settings

When you’re investing in a coffee maker with a grinder, make sure it has enough grind settings to suit your tastes and the coffee you’re making. If you aren’t particular, a single grind setting may work for you, but for those who like to vary the strength of their coffee, look for different settings such as extra-fine, fine, medium, medium-coarse and coarse. These allow you to customize the strength and flavor of your brew.

Carafe

Carafes are most common with drip coffee makers. Coffee brews directly into a carafe, which keeps it hot for hours. The benefit of a carafe is that the coffee won’t continue to cook on a heated plate.

Timer

There’s nothing quite like waking up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee. The best coffee makers with grinders come with a timer that can be programmed the night before to freshly grind beans and brew coffee before you get out of bed.

Auto shutoff

The auto shutoff feature is great for those days when you sleep through the alarm (and the sound of coffee grinding). It’s a safety feature that also protects your coffee from burning and ruining the pot.

Water filter

High-quality coffee makers use filtered water to preserve the subtle flavors of the coffee without interference from any minerals or additives in tap water. If you don’t want to use bottled water to make coffee, look for a coffee maker that features a built-in water filter.

How much you can expect to spend on a coffee maker with a grinder

The price range for coffee makers with grinders is wide and depends on the type of coffee you make, the grinder and other features. Expect to spend $70-$600 or more.

Coffee maker with grinder FAQ

Do freshly ground beans really make a difference?

A. Yes. Different coffee varieties have subtle differences in flavor and even texture that are lost when beans are ground and prepackaged in the grocery store. These grocery store ground coffee beans can be months old, and even sealed, they begin to lose their subtle flavor quickly. Grinding only the amount of beans you need each day for coffee ensures that the freshness, flavor and aroma of your coffee is preserved.

Grinding your own coffee at home also allows you to control the fineness of the grind so you can customize your cup to your specific tastes.

How do you store coffee beans?

A. Coffee beans begin to deteriorate in the presence of moisture, air and light. To keep them fresh longer, invest in an opaque, airtight canister. Store this canister in a cool, dark place (i.e. a cabinet or the top shelf of your fridge). Don’t leave coffee beans out on the counter or next to the stove. The light and heat will cause them to break down quickly.

Without storage in an airtight container, your coffee beans will only last for a week or two before losing their flavor.

What’s the best coffee maker with grinder to buy?

Top coffee maker with grinder

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

What you need to know: This produces coffee shop-quality espresso drinks in your own kitchen.

What you’ll love: The temperature is easy to control for perfect brewing every time. The grinder is easy to operate and clean, and this machine comes with both drip coffee and espresso capabilities. It also has a hot water dispenser and an automatic shutoff.

What you should consider: Plastic parts inside the machine make this less sturdy than its commercial counterparts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

Top coffee maker with grinder for the money

Black + Decker 12-Cup Mill and Brew Coffeemaker

What you need to know: This machine is easy to use and produces a delicious cup of coffee.

What you’ll love: The filter and grinder are integrated for mess-free brewing. It also takes already-ground coffee, if needed. You can customize the strength of your brew with simple programming, and the automatic shutoff feature is available. This is good for a crowd, with a 12-cup capacity.

What you should consider: If you break the carafe or any other parts, you need to order directly from the manufacturer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Cuisinart DGB-400 Automatic Grind & Brew Coffeemaker

What you need to know: This coffee maker works well in small kitchens.

What you’ll love: Coffee beans are ground just before brewing for the freshest cup of coffee. It can be programmed for a hands-off morning cup.

What you should consider: There’s only one grind size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

