Which flasks are best?

The hip flask was introduced in its current form in the 18th century. Since then, this small container of spirits has become a timeless accessory for anyone who likes to imbibe without sacrificing style.

Often given as a gift to mark special occasions, a flask is practical, allowing for discreet sips of liquor to be enjoyed during outdoor excursions or social gatherings. If you’re interested in a classic design and well-constructed vessel, the Simpler Life Gold Hip Flask Set is the recommended choice.

What to consider before you buy a flask

Purpose

Establishing your intended purpose early on will make the buying process easier. For example, do you need something durable to bring on hikes and camping trips, or is this a gift for someone else? Is discretion important to you, or do you want something flashy?

Preparing and cleaning your flask

Depending on the manufacturer, the inside of your new flask may contain residual chemicals, which can affect the taste of your spirits or give the vessel an unpleasant smell. Wash out the inside of your flask with a mixture of hot water and white vinegar before use.

After each use, dump out the contents and fill the container with hot water and a small bit of liquid dish soap. Rinse, repeat, then set aside the flask to air-dry. For more detailed information on flask maintenance, check out the full flask buying guide from BestReviews.

Legality

Before buying a flask, check the alcohol laws in your area. Some states put flasks in the same category as open containers, making them illegal to drive with or carry publicly, even when the cap is on.

What to look for in a quality flask

Material

Today, most hip flasks are made from stainless steel or plastic. Stainless steel is popular because it’s durable, rust-proof and doesn’t affect the taste of the alcohol. Leather often encases these metal flasks, giving them a stylish appearance and improved grip. Some drinkers use plastic flasks because the flasks are lightweight and don’t set off metal detectors. However, the plastic can negatively affect the taste of your spirits.

Shapes

Kidney: The most recognizable flask shape, these containers are curved to rest naturally against the shape of the body.

Straight: The second most popular flask shape, these vessels are rectangular and fit easily in a pocket.

Round: These flasks are circular and usually small enough to fit in a purse. One drawback is that round flasks can’t stand on their own.

Custom engraving

When purchasing a stainless steel flask as a gift, many people choose to get their vessels engraved with dates, names or short messages. These special flasks typically are more expensive, used infrequently and only meant to commemorate a special occasion.

Accessories

Some flasks come with a decorative box that contains shot glasses or a funnel. The latter accessory is important because it allows you to neatly pour alcohol into the flask without spilling.

How much you can expect to spend on a flask

Depending on the materials used and accessories included with the flask, expect to pay $5-$200. Standard stainless steel flasks usually are $15-$30.

Flask FAQ

How long can I keep liquor in my flask?

A. For the best taste, don’t leave alcohol in your flask for longer than a day or two. After three days, the spirits will begin to take on a metallic taste from a steel container.

Are flasks open containers?

A. Depending on where you live, flasks could be subject to local open container laws, putting you at risk of a fine. If rules are strict in your area, consider saving your flask for outdoor activities such as camping, skiing or a neighbor’s barbecue.

What’s the best flask to buy?

Top flask

Simpler Life Gold Hip Flask Gift Set

What you need to know: This gold flask is stylish and perfect as a gift for special occasions.

What you’ll love: This high-quality flask comes in a decorative box and includes a matching gold funnel. The sleek container is 100% leak-proof, engraved and comes in black and copper color varieties.

What you should consider: Some users experienced fingerprint smudging on the gold finish, while others reported an uneven bottom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top flask for the money

Stanley Adventure Stainless Steel Flask

What you need to know: This rugged flask is perfect for outdoor activities such as camping and hiking.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel flask is lightweight and affordable. It’s guaranteed leak-proof and rust-proof, and features a cap connected to the flask by a lanyard so it can’t get lost.

What you should consider: The vessel doesn’t contain a funnel so it can be difficult to add spirits without making a mess.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Primo Liquor Flasks Stainless Steel Gift Set

What you need to know: This stainless steel flask is encased in leather, giving it a sturdy, timeless appearance.

What you’ll love: This classy container is wrapped in leather for improved grip, comes with a funnel and uses food-grade stainless steel that’s 50% thicker than many other flasks on the market. Laser-welded joints means the flask is leak-proof and has smooth, clean edges.

What you should consider: Some users reported the flask failed the time test, meaning their alcohol became discolored once it was in the vessel for too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

