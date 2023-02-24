EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This weekend is the start of the El Paso Home and Garden show! Not only you can learn tips and home projects, but you can bring your family, have your children learn how to paint canvas and enjoy a huge interactive Kids Zone.

The show will be taking place at the Convention Center, Feb. 24-26 and the admission is free! If you’re looking to remodel your home, refresh a room or searching for inspiration for your next project, this event has everything you need. From modern fixtures, fresh cabinets, beautiful countertops, and the newest appliances.

Discover the contracting services, builders, remodelers, building supplies, and more that can turn your home improvement dreams into a reality. If you want to create a backyard oasis, you’re in luck because at the show, you’ll find everything you need for some fun in the sun.

Home & Garden Show – Photo: Kimberly Madrigal

The whole family can learn some gardening skills and have fun with plants or at the Gift and Gourmet Marketplace, featuring salsa, dips and seasonings, candles and much more.

At the show, your kids can plant beautiful seeds, nurture their growing green thumbs, and get ready for spring. If you’re looking to add a new furry member to the family by adopting a lovable pet, El Paso Animal rescue will be there too!

Who: 22nd Annual El Paso Home and Garden Show

When: Friday, Feb 24, 2 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: El Paso Convention Center

Admission: Free