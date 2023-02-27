Which Dr. Infrared heater is the best for every situation?

Winter is not over yet. The best heating solutions leave you prepared for this season and beyond.

Your situation determines the best heating solution, but if you have easy and regular access to electricity, consider a Dr. Infrared heater. There are many models to choose from, split between four types of heaters.

In this article: Dr. Infrared Heater DR-998 Space Heater, Dr. Infrared Heater DR-238 Carbon Infrared Outdoor Heater and Dr. Infrared Heater DR-P2100 Unit Heater

Dr. Infrared heater types

The four Dr. Infrared heater types are space, outdoor, workshop and bedbug.

Space heaters are used inside to help out your indoor heating and cooling system. They draw too much power and raise your energy bill too high to use on their own, so don’t try it.

Outdoor heaters are used to keep patios and other similar places warm in cold weather. They’re usually large and powerful.

heaters are used to keep patios and other similar places warm in cold weather. They’re usually large and powerful. Workshop heaters are used in workshops, garages and other similar indoor spaces to keep them warm. They have higher power than most Dr. Infrared Heater heaters but typically require special outlets.

heaters are used in workshops, garages and other similar indoor spaces to keep them warm. They have higher power than most Dr. Infrared Heater heaters but typically require special outlets. Bedbug heaters don’t heat the space around them. They heat the space inside them to kill bedbugs, which are easily killed by prolonged high temperatures.

Cost

Dr. Infrared space heaters typically cost $100-$150. Outdoor heaters typically cost $100-$700. Workshop heaters typically cost $100-$600. Its bedbug heater costs $200.

Best Dr. Infrared Heater space heaters

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-968 Space Heater

This is Dr. Infrared’s entry-level space heater, but it still packs a punch, being able to reach a range of 50 to 85 degrees with its thermostat. It also has a 12-hour automatic shut-off timer.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-968H Space Heater

This heater takes the entry-level model and upgrades it with a built-in humidifier. This lowers the chances of rough skin and nosebleeds from dry air. It also has tip-over and overheating protection.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-998 Space Heater

This heater adds yet another upgrade: an oscillating function that quickly spreads its heat to a wider area. It still has the humidifier too.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-998W Space Heater

This version of the DR-998 uses a walnut finish rather than the usual cherry finish found on most Dr. Infrared Heaters. Otherwise, it’s functionally identical.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-978 Space Heater

This heater uses dual heating technology to crank out higher temperatures. Its thermostat range is 50 to 86 degrees. It comes in black and white.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-999 Space Heater

This heater’s design resembles a nightstand to better blend in with the rest of your bedroom furniture. It comes with a remote so you can adjust it without getting out of bed.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best Dr. Infrared Heater outdoor heaters

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-238 Carbon Infrared Outdoor Heater

This heater comes in two styles: 120-volt, 1,500-watt and 240-volt, 3,000-watt. Both have ingress protection ratings of 55, meaning that almost nothing is going to get inside and ruin it.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-PS11024 Salamander

This heater requires a 240-volt hardwired power supply, but in return, you get 10,000 watts of power. It has an adjustable thermostat of 40 to 100 degrees. It comes on wheels for easy positioning.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-PS11524 Salamander

This souped-up version of the DR-PS11024 requires the same hardwired 240-volt power supply but offers 15,000 watts of power instead. It is also on wheels and has the same thermostat range.

Sold by Amazon

Best Dr. Infrared Heater workshop heaters

Dr. Infrared Heater DR218 1,500W Greenhouse Infrared Heater

This greenhouse heater works on a home’s usual 120-volt power supply and has 1,500 watts of power. It can cover 150 square feet and has water ingress protection to a degree of 4.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR218 3,000W Greenhouse Infrared Heater

This stronger version of the above greenhouse heater needs a 240-volt power supply but offers 3,000 watts of power in return. It has low and high heating modes and the same water ingress protection.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR966 Commercial Heater

This heater needs a 240-volt power supply, has a low power mode of 3,000 watts and has a high power mode of 6,000 watts. It has five adjustable louvers to direct the heat and comes in gray and black.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-988 Portable Workshop Heater

This portable heater is perfect for those with large, private workshops so they can keep the heat focused around the equipment they’re currently using. It comes in gray and red.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-975 Workshop Heater

This heater comes with a ceiling mount for easy installation plus a remote control, so you won’t need to climb a ladder just to change the thermostat by 1 or 2 degrees.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-910F Workshop Heater

This heater also comes with a ceiling mount but is more powerful than the DR-975. It has five adjustable louvers for directional control and a thermostat range of 50 to 90 degrees.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-P2100 Unit Heater

This wall-mounted heater is meant for use in most large buildings, not just in workshops. It has overheating protection and an enclosed, permanently lubricated heavy-duty bearing.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best Dr. Infrared Heater bedbug heater

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-122 Bedbug Heater

This heater can quickly reach temperatures of 120 to 155 degrees, a range effective at killing bedbugs at all stages of their lives. It has a treatment area of 38 by 38 by 26 inches, and it has two interior shelves.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.