Which rustic home decor is best?

You may have heard the word “rustic” used many times to describe home décor. Basically, rustic describes a design emphasizing rugged, outdoor and natural beauty. It embraces simple, earthy colors and nature-inspired textures, giving it an organic warmth that feels approachable, light, and relaxed.

The rustic style encompasses different designs, including coastal, cottage, Tuscan, and cozy lodge. Although the term is rather broad, several pieces and features tie in the various forms of rustic design. If you’re looking for something more laid-back and casual, a rustic design style may be a good fit, such as the Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console.

What to know before you buy a rustic home decor

Materials

The rustic aesthetic is all about using materials that come from the earth. Metals and stone are often seen in furniture, walls, and ceilings. Wood such as cherry, alder, hickory, or pine are great choices for creating a rustic feel. From Tuscan tables made from reclaimed wood to wide-planked wood floors, the materials are the focus of the décor. Since rustic thrives on grittiness and imperfection, be open to choosing pieces that are a little aged, beat-up, or weathered.

Color

The color palette for rustic décor is based heavily on natural, muted hues. A natural color palette includes earthy tones such as beige, brown, and cream. Splashes of greens, grays, and jewel colors such as pinks, reds, greens, purples, and blues can be used to add a bright, bold touch.

Fabrics

The fabric used in rustic homes should also evoke a natural look. Sturdy fabrics such as canvas, burlap, and jute are used in woven rugs and accent pieces. Softer comforting fabrics in warm colors can make rustic décor more inviting. Chunky knits checked fabrics, cozy blankets, and linen and cotton bedding can create comfortable cozy spaces. Add a touch of luxury by choosing a patterned woven rug or a faux fur throw. Various textiles are often placed side-by-side to create a complex yet stylish room.

Patterns

Most objects and surfaces are kept simple and unrefined, which is why patterns play a significant role in making rustic décor eye-catching. Patchwork, calico, Ikat, and buffalo check are used in floor rugs and hanging quilts while pillowcases in vibrant colors supporting their surrounding elements.

Texture

Since rustic décor utilizes many natural materials, you can expect to find a lot of textural variety. Whether it is the grainy appearance of rough wood, raw stone fireplaces, and rugs made of animal hide and jute, they all work together to create the gritty aesthetic that’s characteristic of the rustic design.

Flooring

Wood floors are a favorite when it comes to rustic designs, keeping the look primitive and raw while infusing character and warmth. Wooden flooring is made to look authentic and natural, so you don’t have to place rugs or carpets on them. You can also opt for rustic-style ceramics that mimic wood.

Furniture

Rustic furniture is simple, minimalistic and focuses on the material versus its shape. Unlike traditional or contemporary furnishings, rustic style has no predictable patterns or lines. Furniture is often handmade, accentuating its natural theme. The rustic style is often oversized and heavy because it’s made from boards, raw logs and stones. Couches with deep, dark leather and wooden kitchen tables with square legs provide an easy and comfortable space.

What to look for in a quality rustic home decor

Wood and Stone

A traditional rustic interior must include wood or stone furniture. It provides a sense of harmony and homeliness. A simple setting comprising all-wood furniture adds a vital element of antiquity. Rustic coffee tables provide a romantic feeling while also providing the modern features you want in a home.

A warm, inviting fireplace creates the perfect gathering place because of its cozy, romantic appeal. A fireplace made with visually weighty natural elements such as stone, rock or brick and a thick, chunky mantel provides the perfect rustic look in a family or living room.

Paneled or white walls

Walls that are light, whitewashed or made with reclaimed wood provide a unique rustic vibe. If you prefer a simpler look, white walls are a good option to create an airy and light space that you can use as a base to build on.

Exposed beams

Exposed wooden beams used in interiors or on ceilings evoke nature at its best. Whether you’re looking to adopt a coastal look or a rustic farmhouse décor, exposed beams are a great way to go.

Faux animal hides

Any faux animal skin, such as crocodile bumps or snakeskin, can work in a rustic décor. Zebra rugs and sheepskin throws are also great choices. Leather and cowhide are common elements as well.

Woven textiles

Since adding texture is essential in creating the rustic-style décor, adding woven and handcrafted pieces are the perfect pieces to add. Woven blankets with neutral, earthy colors or even ethnic patterns that have bolder colors are great options. Baskets are useful for storage and add more flair when added on shelves, coffee tables, and fireplace hearths.

Repurposed antiques and found objects

Found objects that are worn or used are perfect accessories for rustic-style rooms. Pieces such as vintage wooden barrels, antique dressers, and weathered tables create a down-to-earth and rooted feeling.

Handmade Pieces

Handmade items provide a unique touch that enhances a rustic setting. Look out for handmade items that stand out, which could be used as the main centerpiece in a room. A vintage wood dresser or drawer and bookshelf can inject life and drama into a muter rustic space.

Wooden Signs

Signs are a great way to liven up whitewashed walls and add rustic beauty. Purchase wooden or metal signs that have a warm, inviting message for your guests. You can even create an unconventional look by using different size wooden signs painted in earthy colors.

How much you can expect to spend on a rustic home decor

Because rustic décor is one of the easiest designs to create, you can use DIY furniture or purchase items from your local flea market instead of buying them from stores. For under $100, you can find home accessories and other decorative pieces such as rugs, lamps, pots, cans, linens and cushions. In the $100-$1000 range are many coffee tables, sofas and other objects made of premium wood and metal. As prices go up into the $1000 and up the range, you’ll find rare, high-end, one-of-a-kind furniture, carpets and accessories as well as antique and hand-made décor.

Rustic home decor FAQ

Can I mix rustic and contemporary styles?

A. Yes, you can. Modern and rustic are often seen as opposites that can never go together, but that’s not the case. When done right, the contrast between contemporary’s coolness and simplicity with rustic’s warmth and texture results in interesting, eye-catching aesthetics. There are many creative ways to harmonize rugged, rustic pieces with the clean, sleek décor of contemporary objects. The key to achieving this look is by finding the right balance of both styles.

Is there a difference between rustic and farmhouse design?

A. Both styles have a lot of similarities and common features. They both evoke a homely old-world feel by including furniture made of natural materials. Exposed wooden beams and distressed wood are used in wall paneling and flooring. However, some elements set them apart. Rustic décor has a more natural, unfinished, unstained appearance, using plenty of repurposed and rough-sawn items. Farmhouse design leans towards a fresh and smooth feel rather than rugged. The color palette used is comparatively lighter and the décor includes modern touches such as glossy accents and smooth lines. You’ll find more contemporary and modern design features such as granite countertops, sleek lighting and stainless-steel appliances.

What are the best rustic home decors to buy?

Top rustic home decor

Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console

What you need to know: This fireplace TV console brings the outdoors in with a rustic look and creates a warm, inviting ambiance in your home.

What you’ll love: The TV console accommodates TVs up to 60 inches wide and 95 pounds. The console also includes four storage shelves and a large, open divided shelf concealed behind two side cabinets. While the fireplace is electric, it gives a realistic glow of a wood-burning flame without the hassle of cleaning and maintenance of a real fireplace. It can heat a 400 square foot space to a comfortable temperature range from 72 degrees to 82 degrees.

What you should consider: The assembly process can feel long and complex.

Sold by Amazon

Top rustic home decor for the money

nuLOOM Iraida Faux Cowhide Shaped Area Rug

What you need to know: This faux cowhide rug provides the perfect rustic look to any living space and has the look and feel of a real animal product.

What you’ll love: The rug is sleek, functional and is made with durable material that can withstand everyday wear and tear. The soft fur-like texture makes it comfortable to walk on and adds a cozy, comforting touch. It can be placed underneath furniture and entryways and won’t obstruct doorways. The rug is made of 72% Polyester, 28% Acrylic and is easy to care for by shaking off any dirt and debris.

What you should consider: The rug sheds a bit on the edges.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Signature Design by Ashley Shellmond Rustic Distressed Metal Accent Cocktail Table with Lift Top

What you need to know: This charming round coffee table that exudes a rustic aesthetic while also providing a functional purpose.

What you’ll love: Sports a split lift top made with veneers and engineered wood that provides space for storage. The base has an antiquated galvanized metal finish. It can be used as a center cocktail table that looks great in both large and small spaces.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t find the table sturdy or stable enough.

Sold by Amazon

