Which metal wall art is best?

If you want to vary your decorating, a good piece of metal wall art can enliven your space and add some texture. This dynamic alternative helps create some dimension and interest in your interior design.

Finding the right kind of metal wall art depends on your budget, available wall space and taste. But when it comes to decorating a home or office, you can’t go wrong with the sturdy, intricate Dekadron Metal World Map Art.

What to know before you buy metal wall art

Types of metal wall art

Metal wall art comes in all shapes and sizes. It varies from abstract to literal to sentimental. Abstract pieces tend to feature the metal in interesting shapes and designs, whereas literal works use the metal to depict recognizable images or even text.

Modern metal wall art

Metal wall art looks great in all kinds of design schemes. For modern, minimalist and mid-century modern decor, consider simple pieces that highlight the material in the sculpture. These activate the space by creating a focal point for guests in otherwise subdued interiors.

Vintage metal wall art

Vintage and classically inspired styles have a little more room for play. You might want to opt for a symbolic or textual piece in this style, like a metal depiction of flowers or grass. This kind of metal wall art looks great with rustic or boho decor, and iron sculptures of iconic pop culture items shine in an urban or farmhouse design. Text can be a fun way to add a little visual contemporary cheer, and it defines a space around a concept.

What to look for in quality metal wall art

Material

You can find metal wall art in various materials, but the most common are steel and iron. Lightweight, rustproof alternatives to iron and steel include aluminum, copper and brass. These have a glossy finish that reflects natural light, making them great for abstract sculptures. However, light metals do require consistent care as the surfaces can oxidize and tarnish.

Size

Since most metal wall art is three-dimensional, you should make sure you have enough space on and around the wall. You won’t want your wall art to jut out and obstruct your movement or view. It’s best to reserve the larger pieces for big walls, so it has ample room on either side. Smaller pieces are more flexible and can act as textural accents to your decor.

Weight

Metals can get pretty heavy, especially if you’re hanging steel or iron. The larger you go, the more weight you’ll need to support. If you want a statement piece, make sure your walls can take it. Take time to find studs and use heavy-duty anchors. It’s best not to hang them where falling presents a hazard. And if you have kids, hang your metal wall art out of reach, so they aren’t tempted to pull on it.

How much you can expect to spend on metal wall art

Metal wall art varies in cost depending on the material, size and quality. A mass-produced, budget-friendly option usually costs between $15-$70, depending on size. Larger customized pieces cost as much as $80-$400.

Metal wall art FAQ

How do you hang metal wall art?

A. Hanging metal wall art requires a little more finesse than a picture frame. The biggest concern is the weight, and you want to be sure you use the studs on your wall to hang it. When you’re getting ready to hang your metal wall art, make sure you have a drill, stud finder, level and pencil.

How do you care for metal wall art?

A. Powder-coated and finished steel or iron only need to be dusted and occasionally wiped down with a damp cloth. Lighter metals such as aluminum, copper and brass are prone to oxidization, which tarnishes their exteriors. Use a polish specifically formulated to restore their luster without damaging the surface.

What’s the best metal wall art to buy?

Top metal wall art

Dekadron Metal World Map Art

What you need to know: This silhouetted world map with compass points adds a sense of sophistication to your home or office.

What you’ll love: It’s made from lightweight steel, so you don’t have to worry about it being too heavy for your walls. It’s great for hanging above a desk or mantle, and it has a powder coating to protect it from rust. The world map comes in two sizes: 39 inches by 29 inches and 47 inches by 36 inches.

What you should consider: Some customers received maps with bent arrows due to shipping issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top metal wall art for the money

FirsTime and Co. Metallic Leaves Decor Wall Plaque Set

What you need to know: These mirrored slatted leaves can bring energy to contemporary interior design on a budget.

What you’ll love: It offers a boho and rustic aesthetic, creating a modern take on natural imagery. The sturdy coated iron comes in gold, silver and black finishes to create color variation. The frames are shallow, so you don’t have to worry about hanging them over furniture.

What you should consider: These pieces don’t come with hanging hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Statements2000 Aqua Wave 3D Abstract Metal Wall Art

What you need to know: This set of wavy sculptures fills the room with light by reproducing the mesmerizing shimmers of surface water.

What you’ll love: It’s made by artist John Allen and has a contemporary, pop-art vibe that’s sure to be a hit in modern decors. You have your choice of seven colors to match your interior. And it’s made from aluminum, so you don’t have to worry about rust if you hang it outdoors.

What you should consider: Some felt this sculpture was smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

