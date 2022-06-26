If you have a traditional tea pot set, you could place a tea light inside the warmer to keep your brewed tea perfectly hot.

Which tea light candles are best?

If you’re looking to set the mood and make a space feel warm and inviting, then you can’t do much better than a set of tea lights. What these small candles lack in brightness, they make up for in overall atmosphere.

Originally designed to keep pots of tea warm, these round candles are now typically purchased in bulk and lit in multiple spots around a room. If you want the romantic glow of tea lights without the messy wax, then Homemory Flickering Bulb LED Tea Lights are the top choice.

What to know before you buy tea light candles

What are tea lights?

Tea lights are small, round candles that are usually wrapped in metal or plastic. Unlike traditional candles that drip wax as they burn, tea lights remain self-contained and liquefy completely in their casings. This makes them convenient sources of soft, intimate light for special occasions like holidays, anniversaries and religious events. Most tea lights are even lightweight enough to float on water. While not particularly useful for illumination, these tiny lights are unmatched when it comes to setting the mood.

Wax types

Just like regular candles, tea lights can be made from a variety of different wax types.

Paraffin: Usually found in the most affordable tea lights, paraffin is a commonly used petroleum byproduct. This kind of wax burns brightly, but environmentally conscious consumers may want to steer clear of these products.

Quantity

Due to their small size and short burn time, tea light candles are often sold in bulk. As with other bulk items, you’ll usually save more money per candle if you purchase a large amount. Depending on the quality and the wax type, you can find a pack that contains anywhere from a dozen candles to over 100.

What to look for in quality tea light candles

Burn time

The vast majority of tea light candles will only burn for two or three hours. Some brands say that their candles feature an extended burn time, but this can only be achieved when there’s no wind, dust or humidity to extinguish the lights. If you’re purchasing tea lights to use at an event, think about how long they’re going to last and consider bringing backup candles, if necessary.

Scents

Like regular candles, some tea lights are scented. These can range from relaxing, floral scents like jasmine and lavender to spicy, seasonal fragrances like cinnamon and nutmeg. If you’re trying to avoid artificial ingredients, look at the product closely to make sure that the manufacturer derives their fragrances from natural oils.

Flameless tea light candles

If you’re concerned about fire safety, look into faux tea light candles. These lights are typically battery-powered and use LED lighting to simulate the appearance of a flickering candle flame. While usually more expensive than traditional wax tea lights, faux candles can be used again and again with no risk of fire.

How much you can expect to spend on tea light candles

The cost of tea light candles can vary depending on the type of wax used and how many are included in the pack. Most consumers can expect to spend around $10-$30 for a large quantity of tea lights.

Tea light candle FAQ

What are tea light candles used for?

A. Tea light candles have a wide variety of uses, from religious events and holidays to romantic evenings at home.

Do I need a holder for my tea light candles?

A. Tea lights that come with their own plastic or metal casings don’t need a holder, because the melting wax won’t leave the containers. If your tea lights don’t have a casing, they should be treated like any other candle and given a holder.

What’s the best tea light candle to buy?

Top tea light candle

Homemory Flickering Bulb LED Tea Lights

What you need to know: This pack comes with a dozen faux flickering LED candles that can be reused without any risk of fire.

What you’ll love: These popular LED tea light candles produce a convincing flickering flame effect and cast a warm, soft light that’s perfect for intimate events or holidays. Each tea light also features a melted wax design for increased realism.

What you should consider: The battery compartment can be tough for some users to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tea light candle for the money

Stonebriar Tea Light Candles

What you need to know: A great choice for large events or gatherings, this pack comes with 200 candles at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: These traditional tea light candles come with recyclable tin holders and wicks made of 100% cotton. Each candle burns brightly and the company claims a six- to seven-hour burn time.

What you should consider: These candles are made from paraffin, a petroleum byproduct, and users were disappointed that the lights arrived in a bag instead of the advertised box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tea light candle worth checking out

Zion Judaica Unscented Tea Light Candles

What you need to know: Another great bang-for-your-buck option, these tea lights come in a pack of 120 candles.

What you’ll love: Simple and timeless, these tea light candles burn for over four hours with a 100%cotton, lead-free wick. Users note that the metal casings are durable and the candles produce no smoke.

What you should consider: Some users report that these candles produce a relatively dim light compared to other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

