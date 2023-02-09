8 ways to get better sleep

We’ve all woken up after a poor night’s sleep feeling like we couldn’t function. But when you experience that night after night, it can take a huge toll on your mental health and overall well-being.

Although it takes a bit of time, money and dedication, there are actions you can take to improve how you sleep. While they won’t necessarily cure insomnia, putting all or some of them in place can improve the quality of your slumber.

Choose a quality mattress

If your poor sleep is due to back or joint pain in the night, the right mattress could reduce or even completely banish this pain and greatly improve your quality of rest. Although you might think that softer, plusher mattresses will make you more comfortable, that’s not usually the case. You must choose a mattress that provides ample support and promotes proper spinal alignment while you sleep.

Make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary

Many studies have found people sleep better in bedrooms that are reserved for sleeping. So, if you eat, watch TV, or use your phone in your bedroom, it’s time to stop.

You should also make sure your room is completely dark when you go to sleep — use blackout blinds or thickly lined curtains, if necessary. Keeping your room at a comfortable temperature, tidy and clutter-free can help turn it into a sleep sanctuary.

Increase your exposure to bright light in the day

Your circadian rhythm is what tells you when to sleep and when to wake. Our ancestors often spent most of their daylight hours outside and went to bed when it got dark. Exposing yourself to plenty of daylight can help regulate your circadian rhythm and make it easier to sleep at night. If your job prevents you from spending much time outdoors in the daytime, spending a couple of hours a day in front of a light therapy lamp can do the trick.

Avoid using smartphones and tablets before bed

Exposure to blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets and computers can disrupt your circadian rhythm and make it difficult to fall asleep at night. Ideally, it’s best to put down your devices an hour or two before bed and pick up a book or magazine instead. However, if you don’t want to give up your technology, you can buy blue-light-blocking shades or download apps that stop your phone from emitting blue light. Some smart devices even have a built-in blue light filter.

Create a predictable sleep routine

Good sleep is partly a habit. If you attempt to go to sleep at roughly the same time every night and wake up at the same time in the morning, your body becomes accustomed to the routine. Of course, it’s hard to put such a routine in place when you’re having trouble falling asleep, but it can be effective when used in conjunction with other tips for better sleep.

Don’t drink caffeine too late in the day

It might seem obvious that drinking too much caffeine will inhibit your sleep, especially late in the day, but a surprising number of people still don’t want to give up after-dinner coffee. It’s worth the effort, though, as it can significantly improve both your ease of falling asleep and the quality of sleep once you do drift off.

Caffeine stays in your bloodstream for six to eight hours, so if you go to bed at 10 p.m., you’ll need to cut down on caffeine from as early as 2 p.m. Try switching to decaffeinated coffee or herbal teas in the afternoon and evening.

Exercise more

Exercise can reduce the amount of time it takes people to drop off to sleep by about half, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, and improve the quality of their sleep. However, exercise can boost adrenaline and increase alertness, so it’s not a good idea to work out close to bedtime. There’s no specific type of exercise recommended, so find something you enjoy. Vigorous exercise is best, but even light exercise is better than nothing.

Try some relaxation techniques before bed

Putting yourself in a relaxed state before bed can both improve the quality of sleep and help treat insomnia. Meditation and breathing exercises are possible relaxation techniques, but there are other choices if that’s not your style. Taking a hot bath, reading a book or listening to relaxing music can also help induce a relaxed state before hitting the hay.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.