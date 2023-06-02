EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Services Department will offer free meals to all children ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 5 through June 30.

The Summer Food Program provides nutritious meals at no cost to all children at participating school sites. There are no fees or proof of income required. To participate, just show up.

The summer menu will be available on the Child Nutrition Services web page on the district website www.sisd.net, click on district menus or call 915-937-0450. Or go directly to SISD meal viewer at: https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/socorro

SISD schools participating in the summer meal program:

Socorro High School

Montwood High School

Americas High School

El Dorado High School

Eastlake High School

Pebble Hills High School

Col. John O. Ensor Middle School

Spc. Rafael Hernando III Middle School

SSG. Manuel P. Puentes Middle School

Robert R. Rojas Elementary School

H.D. Hilley Elementary School

Hueco Elementary School

Myrtle Cooper Elementary

Benito Martinez Elementary

Jane A. Hambric School

Desert Wind School

Bill Sybert School

Mission Ridge Elementary School

Purple Heart Elementary School

Col. Ben Narbuth Elementary School