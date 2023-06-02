EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Services Department will offer free meals to all children ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 5 through June 30.
The Summer Food Program provides nutritious meals at no cost to all children at participating school sites. There are no fees or proof of income required. To participate, just show up.
The summer menu will be available on the Child Nutrition Services web page on the district website www.sisd.net, click on district menus or call 915-937-0450. Or go directly to SISD meal viewer at: https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/socorro
SISD schools participating in the summer meal program:
Socorro High School
Montwood High School
Americas High School
El Dorado High School
Eastlake High School
Pebble Hills High School
Col. John O. Ensor Middle School
Spc. Rafael Hernando III Middle School
SSG. Manuel P. Puentes Middle School
Robert R. Rojas Elementary School
H.D. Hilley Elementary School
Hueco Elementary School
Myrtle Cooper Elementary
Benito Martinez Elementary
Jane A. Hambric School
Desert Wind School
Bill Sybert School
Mission Ridge Elementary School
Purple Heart Elementary School
Col. Ben Narbuth Elementary School