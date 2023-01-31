An enamel toothpaste is designed to prevent enamel loss that results in discoloration and tooth sensitivity.

Which enamel toothpastes are best?

As we get older, the enamel on our teeth starts to wear down as a result of consuming high-acid foods and beverages such as coffee and cola. To prevent enamel loss that results in tooth sensitivity or discoloration, consider getting an enamel toothpaste. If you’re looking for a gentle yet effective enamel toothpaste, Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Whitening Enamel Toothpaste is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an enamel toothpaste

Tooth sensitivity

If you are dealing with tooth sensitivity, an enamel toothpaste can help restore your existing enamel. Enamel toothpaste contains a milder formula to help with sensitive teeth and gums that are a result of enamel erosion. Many contain naturally derived non-abrasive formulas made with mild ingredients designed not to irritate your gums or soft tissue within the mouth.

Fluoride

Some enamel toothpastes have added fluoride, designed to improve the remineralization of the enamel. Fluoride works to protect teeth from acid damage while also helping to fight cavities.

Natural ingredients

Some enamel toothpastes contain natural ingredients that are gentler on your teeth and gums. Many are vegan, organic, plant-derived, cruelty-free and allergy-safe. Be sure to read the label of the enamel toothpaste to be sure you find the right formula for your teeth.

What to look for in a quality enamel toothpaste

Whitening

One of the top signs of enamel loss is the discoloration of your teeth. You can stop further yellowing with enamel toothpaste. Bleaching agents such as hydrogen peroxide are included in some formulas to provide a brighter, whiter smile. If your teeth are sensitive, you might want to avoid an enamel toothpaste that has extra whitening agents.

Fresh flavor

There’s nothing quite like the clean feeling you get after brushing your teeth. Enamel toothpaste contains either natural or artificial flavors designed to give you that clean mouth feeling that lasts for hours.

If you’re looking for an enamel toothpaste with natural ingredients, be sure to read the label to ensure it has what you want. The taste of enamel toothpaste is often milder than that of standard toothpaste to reduce irritation and help make brushing your teeth more pleasant.

Flavorless

If you don’t enjoy the minty flavor that comes with most toothpaste, a flavorless option might be better for you. Flavorless enamel toothpaste is also ideal for children who don’t like traditional toothpaste flavors.

How much you can expect to spend on enamel toothpaste

They cost $4-$18 for a tube, depending on the ingredients and specialty formulas designed for tooth sensitivity and other oral health issues.

Enamel toothpaste FAQ

What is tooth enamel?

A. Enamel is the outer layer of the tooth that protects the inner dentin and pulp layers. Certain foods that are acidic, such as tomatoes, berries, coffee and soda, can erode your enamel over time. While an enamel toothpaste cannot replace lost enamel, it will repair the existing enamel.

How will I know if I need enamel toothpaste?

A. If your teeth are starting to discolor or you are having tooth sensitivity, consult your dentist. A quick fix might be investing in enamel toothpaste. Besides diet, enamel loss can also be linked to genetics and medications such as antihistamines, as well as teeth grinding and acid reflux. Be sure to talk with your dentist if you have any of these conditions.

What’s the best enamel toothpaste to buy?

Top enamel toothpaste

Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Whitening Enamel Toothpaste

What you need to know: The gentle yet effective formula is designed to protect your enamel from further loss from acidic drinks and foods.

What you’ll love: It has a whitening formula for advanced brightening, and it works to remove stains. It is also gentle while delivering minerals to the enamel for added strength.

What you should consider: It’s more expenseive than some others that deliver similar results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top enamel toothpaste for the money

Colgate Renewal Gum Toothpaste With Enamel Fortify

What you need to know: This enamel toothpaste comes from a trusted brand and provides protection against tooth sensitivity.

What you’ll love: The gentle yet effective toothpaste polishes teeth, has a pleasant taste and features fluoride to replenish the calcium in your teeth. It also provides protection against other oral health problems.

What you should consider: It sometimes becomes foamy, and some reviewers have reported a sour aftertaste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Premier Dental Enamelon Toothpaste

What you need to know: The minty flavor of this enamel toothpaste moisturizes and soothes the soft tissues in your mouth.

What you’ll love: This dye-, gluten- and sulfate-free toothpaste has a mild cleaning formula to remove food and stains. Its cool flavor is pleasant, and the formula helps protect against tooth sensitivity.

What you should consider: Some have reported this toothpaste foams more than others and may leave a dry feeling in your mouth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

