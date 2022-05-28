Which Star Wars hat is best?

Whether you’re visiting a galaxy far, far away or heading to the grocery store, you can show off your love of Star Wars with a cool hat inspired by the franchise. Hats are great for keeping the sun off of your face while you work out or go for a walk, and they are the perfect cover for those lazy days when you want to skip washing your hair. There are tons of fun hats inspired by your favorite space opera, and considering the sizing, hat types and material can help you select the right hat for you.

If you want a hat that is cool and fun, a top pick is the SportsAndGeekUnique Punch It Chewie Snapback Hat.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars hat

Hat sizing

Nothing is worse than placing an online order for a clothing item only to find out it doesn’t fit when it arrives. To prevent this from happening to you, it is important to check the sizing on the hat you are considering before buying. Many hats claim to be “one size fits all” or “one size fits most,” and while this is generally true, you don’t want to be the rare outlier. Most product descriptions for hats will note the circumference. To measure the circumference of your head, be sure to measure at the middle of your forehead, or wherever you would prefer your hat to rest. If you find yourself between sizes, always opt for the larger size.

Hat types

Star Wars hats come in all different forms. Ball caps are by far the most popular, and you can find them with regular curved bills or flat bills. If you live in a colder climate, consider purchasing a beanie-style hat. This will keep your head and ears warm while still showing off your nerd pride. There are also bucket hats that will give you 360-degree protection from the sun.

Color

The color of the hat you choose can be more than just a fashion decision. Darker colors like black or navy won’t show dirt or sweat stains as substantially as lighter-colored hats. Dark colors will keep your hat looking newer for longer. Lighter hats can be better if you are planning to wear your hat outdoors. Colors like white or tan are cooler in direct sunlight.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars hat

Licensed hats

If you want the official Star Wars logo on your hat, you’ll need to purchase officially licensed merchandise. Official merchandise will often feature copyrighted words and images that you can’t get anywhere else.

Humor

Because Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises in history, it is no surprise that there is a fair bit of shared humor among fans. Hats inspired by the film’s humor are no exception. From the cute to the punny, there is sure to be a hat that fits your sense of humor. There are beanies with Yoda ears and too many puns on the famous phrase “May the Force be with you” to count.

Minimalism

If you prefer to pay homage to Star Wars in a more subtle way, look for hats with a more minimalistic design. These often will feature a single, small image on the very front of the hat. These images can be a simple rendering of your favorite character, a symbol of allegiance to the rebels or the empire or other artistic designs inspired by various elements of the movies.

What you can expect to spend on a Star Wars hat

You can expect to spend between $20-$40 on a Star Wars hat.

Star Wars hat FAQ

How do I clean my hat?

A. You can clean your hat by soaking it in a basin of cool water with a few drops of mild detergent. Let the hat sit in the solution for five to 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with cool water. For a hat that needs a deeper clean, you can let it soak for up to an hour. You may need to reshape the hat after a long soak.

Can I find Star Wars hats that are actually from the movies?

A. A few Star Wars characters have worn hats — there’s the snow trooper cap worn by Luke Skywalker and others in “The Empire Strikes Back,” for instance — but in terms of headwear, far more common are reproductions of helmets such as those worn by Darth Vader or Stormtroopers.

What’s the best Star Wars hat to buy?

Top Star Wars hat

SportsAndGeekUnique Punch It Chewie Snapback Hat

What you need to know: This cool snapback hat features a play on a famous line from the films.

What you’ll love: This hat says, “Punch It Chewie.” The yellow lettering and black material mimic the famous Star Wars logo. The hat has a flat bill, a full buckram and an adjustable snap closure.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports that the snaps are not the highest quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Star Wars hat for the money

EverythingCoolWear Lightsaber Star Wars Hat

What you need to know: This hat is perfect for showing off your Star Wars pride in an understated way.

What you’ll love: The minimalist design of this hat features two crossed lightsabers. You can choose from 12 color options, including black, khaki, pink and blue. The material is 100% cotton, and you can adjust the size with a fabric strap.

What you should consider: Some do not like hats that adjust by strap.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

MyPrintOn Baby Yoda Bucket Hat

What you need to know: This bucket hat features everyone’s favorite character from “The Mandalorian.”

What you’ll love: You’ll love keeping the sun off while celebrating your favorite TV series. Baby Yoda peeks out over the brim of this bucket hat. You can purchase the hat in either black or white. The material is 100% cotton twill, and one size fits all.

What you should consider: Bucket hats do not stay on as well as caps during more vigorous activities.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

