Tote bags have long been a top choice for those who need to carry plenty of stuff with them. Common items include laptops and other electronics for the mobile worker or beach fare, such as towels, sunscreen and a good book, for those on vacation. Totes can be made of many materials, but among the best-looking are leather tote bags. These totes have an unmistakably natural flair, even when the leather is actually fake. You may even want to prioritize fake leather if, for example, you live a vegan lifestyle.

Size

Leather tote bags have several dimensions to consider before purchasing.

Width and height: These dimensions are the primary ones and give you the best gauge of how much you can stuff inside one. Most tote bags have widths of 13 to 23 inches and heights of 8 to 16 inches.

These dimensions are the primary ones and give you the best gauge of how much you can stuff inside one. Most tote bags have widths of 13 to 23 inches and heights of 8 to 16 inches. Depth: This dimension is often overlooked, despite being a major factor in capacity. The greater the depth, the wider a tote can open and the more it can fit. Most tote bags have depths of 3 to 12 inches.

Closures

Leather tote bags can use a variety of closure methods to keep your items secure. The most common are zipper and snap closures, as they’re usually the most secure. Magnet closures are also common, though not as secure. Finally, the odd bag may have no closure or use little ties.

Best leather tote bags

Bostanten Leather Tote Bag

This tote measures 11.02 by 16.14 by 4.72 inches, which is the perfect size for a laptop and a collection of other work-related items. It comes in 13 styles.

Coach Galley Leather Tote Bag

This tote is leather on the outside and canvas on the inside to up the interior’s durability. It has several interior pockets, including one for your cellphone. It comes in four styles.

Ecosusi Leather Tote Bag

This bag has three interior compartments: one on each side that are divided by a laptop pouch in the center. It uses a magnetic closure and comes in six styles.

Frye Leather Tote Bag

This tote is on the simple side with its straightforward design and one large interior compartment, but it does have two interior pockets. It comes in 10 styles.

Jqwygb Leather Tote Bag

In case you forgot or the people around you can’t tell, this bag has the words “the tote bag” emblazoned on its exterior. For most it’s odd, but for some it’s quirky. It comes in eight styles.

Kattee Leather Tote Bag

This tote can also be used as a large purse by taking off the shoulder strap and carrying it only with its handles. It comes in seven styles and sizes large or small.

KomalC Leather Tote Bag

This tote is made of real leather, unlike most which use faux leather. It has a snap lock on the top and plenty of space inside. It comes in four styles and two sizes: 15 or 18.5 inches wide.

Lovevook Leather Tote Bag

This bag has two closure methods: a zipper for some pockets and the main compartment plus magnetic buckles for other pockets. It comes in 14 styles.

Lubardy Leather Tote Bag

This tote is all about carrying style options, as it has removable handles and a removable shoulder strap. It has little metal nubs on the bottom for protection, and it comes in 11 styles.

Matein Leather Tote Bag

This tote comes with a separate miniature bag that can hold cosmetics, electronics or other small items you don’t want to lose track of in the big bag. It comes in five styles.

Montana West Leather Tote Bag

This tote breaks a design trend by being taller than it is wide, which is a look that can draw some approving stares if you pair your outfit right. It comes in 16 styles.

Mosiso Leather Tote Bag

This tote uses easy-to-adjust handles so you can carry it or wear it over your shoulder. It comes in 14 styles and in widths of 13.3, 16 or 17.3 inches.

Nubily Leather Tote Bag

This tote comes with a silk scarf attached to one of the handles that you can remove and wear yourself if you like. It comes in eight styles and is 16 inches wide.

Overbrooke Leather Tote Bag

This tote uses vegan leather, so you can use it without feelings of guilt. It has an interior side pocket in addition to the large main compartment. It comes in four styles.

Prastara Leather Tote Bag

Made of genuine goat leather, this tote was designed in London and then handmade in India. You can order a custom phrase or logo to be imprinted on it by emailing the manufacturer.

Queenoris Leather Tote Bag

This is another vegan leather tote with an attractive crosshatch design reminiscent of snakeskin. It also comes with a small clutch bag. It comes in nine styles.

Scarleton Leather Tote Bag

This tote’s internal and external colors are different and reversible, so you effectively get two bags for the price of one. It comes in 15 styles and small, medium and large sizes.

Sdysm Leather Tote Bag

This tote is more rigid than most, which helps it hold its shape. It’s also bursting with internal organization options, such as pockets and large compartments. It comes in five styles.

S-Zone Leather Tote Bag

This tote is made of waxed cowhide split leather to give its surface a high degree of shine. It uses zipper closures for its pockets and main compartment, and it comes in four styles.

Vintage Crafts Leather Tote Bag

This tote is so committed to using leather that even its closure is a leather strap rather than the more common zippers and magnetic snaps. It can hold laptops up to 15 inches in size.

