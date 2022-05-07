How to find the best leather belt

A nice leather belt is a necessary component of any dressy outfit and can be a great way to tie together a casual look. Building out a solid belt wardrobe takes only a few wise purchases and definitely won’t break the bank either. Different belts are appropriate for different settings and activities, so choosing the right one is partially determined by your daily life.

Belts come in all different textures, widths, colors and styles, thanks to a plethora of premium materials and industry tanning processes. Buyers will want to be sure to consider the buckle design, the leather color and the overall style (formal vs. casual) as a quality leather belt can last for years or even decades. Continue reading to learn more about the best belts to start developing a versatile and durable collection.

Best leather belts

Formal leather belts

A sleek formal belt is a great way to add some pop to your everyday suits while keeping your paints secure and shirt neatly tucked in. Formal belts are usually 1 to 1.5 inches in width, with thinner ones generally higher on the formality spectrum. Aim to match the leather color to the shoes you plan to wear and the buckle finish to cufflinks or tie clip.

Perry Ellis Portfolio Reversible Patterned Plaque Belt

This belt offers two elegant dress belts for the price of one. This belt packs premium perks at an affordable price, featuring smooth black and buttery brown leather, as well as a stylish plaque buckle with pin closure. Versatility can be hard to find in a belt, and this one is suitable for both business-casual and formal events thanks to its two colors.

Sold by Amazon

Dockers Men’s Leather Dress Belt

This simple dress belt from Dockers is perfect for anyone making their first foray into the world of belts. With a majority leather construction, harness buckle and refined exposed stitching, you can’t get a better belt at this price. Plus, the strap width is right in the sweet spot at 1.25 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Cole Haan Men’s leather belt

When it comes to top-quality menswear, it’s hard to beat Cole Haan’s reputation and pedigree. Designed to enhance both formal and casual outfits, this belt can work with dress pants as well as jeans. It is made from traditional and bonded leather, so buyers can expect it to last year after year. Unique design details, such as the microperforated inlay on the strap and full-wrap edge finish, will add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Sold by Amazon

Casual leather belts

One of the benefits of casual leather belts is that they don’t come with all the rules that the fashion police enforce on formal dress belts. When it comes to casual belts, style, width and color are all personal choices. So have fun with it.

Tommy Hilfiger Braided Leather Belt

This belt is luxurious and reliable, and it features an intricate hand-laced leather design and a sturdy single-prong buckle. Woven belts offer superior adjustability because you can use any of the hundreds of natural gaps in the braid. Thanks to its eye-catching design and premium construction, this belt can be dressed up or down.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Double-Prong Leather Belt

Keeping with Levi’s tradition, this belt is made from smooth split leather and has a subtle touch of rebelliousness in its style. With a strap width of 1.6 inches and a large double-prong buckle, this belt is on the chunkier side and is optimal for jeans rather than chinos. There’s also two thick belt loops, allowing the wearer to tightly secure any excess length.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Plaque Buckle Leather Belt

Levi’s has been producing striking designs since 1853 and has made a name for itself as the preferred brand of rebel celebrities such as Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen. Complete with glossy full-grain leather, burnished edging and an attention-grabbing logoed bridle buckle, this belt fits right in with that tradition. Thankfully, you don’t have to sacrifice good quality for great design with this belt due to it’s double-wrap construction.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Utilitarian leather belts

Although leather belts may seem useless beyond securing your pants when it comes to outdoor activities, they’re actually great purpose-built tools that can help you in a pinch. Certain belts are optimized for carrying items such as work bags, knives, phones or first aid kits and are great for organization on the jobsite or while hiking.

Timberland PRO Workwear Leather Belt

Made from thick leather and secured with robust double stitching, this belt is ideal for prolonged, heavy use. The work belt also has a textured roller buckle that tightly secures the strap and prevents it from slipping under the weight of a loaded work bag. Another great feature of this belt is that it seamlessly complements casual outfits, allowing you to go from work to play with ease.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Timberland Icon Nubuck Boot Leather Belt

As the name suggests, this belt is made from Timberland’s signature water-resistant nubuck leather. At 1.5 inches wide, this belt offers maximum durability while retaining the ability to look good in a casual environment. Made from thick, tear-resistant material, this belt can be trusted to support you in the toughest environments.

Sold by Amazon

Lautus Heavy Top Leather Belt

If you’re looking for the absolute maximum in durability and ruggedness without breaking the bank, this 2-inch belt from Lautus is the way to go. The item has a double-pronged steel-roller buckle that delivers lasting tension so you can attach whatever your heart desires without a worry.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Will Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.