Which Baby Shark backpack is best?

While parents and guardians may get tired of hearing “doo, doo, doo,” the song also means there’s a young fan somewhere in the home. If you’re looking for a trendy Baby Shark backpack to make that fan happy, there are a few things to consider. The design, characters on the backpack, material and size are all key aspects that can make a backpack fun, stylish and functional. Since the Baby Shark song by Pinkfong is so popular, there are plenty of options kids will love. However, the best Baby Shark backpack is the durable 16-Inch 3D Molded Character Design Backpack.

What to know before you buy a Baby Shark backpack

Characters and design

The Baby Shark song has a whole family of characters, each with their own name. Many Baby Shark-themed backpacks include at least one of these characters in the design::

Brooklyn, the yellow Baby Shark

Ellie, the pink Mommy Shark

Nick, the blue Daddy Shark

Bella, the orange Grandma Shark

Alec, the lime-green Grandpa Shark

First seen in the catchy YouTube song of the same name, this family of sharks also exists in the spinoff series “Baby Shark’s Big Show.” On Baby Shark backpacks, you can find different members of the family, often with Brookyln as the focal point. Most of these backpacks have a blue ocean background, which adds to the aesthetic.

In some backpacks, these characters have a more three-dimensional design with a slick or highly textured feel. Others are designed to be flush with the main material of the backpack.

Size

Before getting a Baby Shark backpack, make sure you have the right size in mind. From shoulder width to height, every child is different. If the recipient of the backpack already has a backpack, go with that general size for the Baby Shark one. If they don’t, you can still figure out which size to get in one of two ways.

The first way is to use the manufacturer’s size chart. The other way is to measure the child’s back to calculate the right height and width of the backpack. To do this, start by measuring the distance from the top of the shoulders down to the waistline. Add 1 or 2 inches to account for the length of the backpack. For the width, measure the distance between the shoulder blades and add 2 inches.

Carrying capacity

Most children’s backpacks can’t carry as much as full-sized, adult backpacks. This is because they’re typically smaller and designed to account for how much a child could reasonably be expected to carry. In general, a child’s backpack should weigh no more than 10% to 15% of their body weight. For example, a 50-pound child shouldn’t carry more than 7.5 pounds on their back.

Children’s backpacks, including most Baby Shark backpacks, aren’t designed to handle as much weight as a regular backpack. If filled with too much weight, the straps of some children’s backpacks may start to weaken or tear.

If you’re looking for something that can hold more weight, consider getting a rolling backpack instead.

What to look for in a quality Baby Shark backpack

Straps

Like other children’s backpacks, Baby Shark backpacks usually have two adjustable straps. These straps make it easy to tighten or loosen the backpack based on the child’s preferences. Some backpacks have only one strap, which may or may not be adjustable. A few children’s backpacks have a chest and waist strap for better weight distribution. This style of backpack may be able to handle more weight than the classic one- or two-strap design.

Straps usually come with a lot of soft foam padding. This helps alleviate some of the pressure from the backpack and protect the child’s back and shoulders while they wear it.

Pockets

Most Baby Shark backpacks have a simple design that includes one standard, large pocket and a couple of smaller side or internal pockets. The largest pocket is usually big enough to fit notebooks, books and folders. Some backpacks also have a smaller, secondary pocket for things such as a pencil case, smaller notebooks, a phone or tablet.

Many children’s backpacks have side pockets, which are usually made from stretchy mesh. These pockets are big enough for pen and pencil containers, erasers or small water bottles.

Materials

Some of the most common materials include nylon, polyester and cotton that’s been treated with a water-resistant coating. A few Baby Shark backpacks use a combination of these materials and soft plush for added comfort.

Materials vary in terms of durability, texture and price. One of the most durable materials that’s also waterproof is nylon. Canvas is another durable option, although it may have a rougher texture.

Typically, the shell of the backpack is made with something that’s either water-resistant or waterproof, as well as scratch-proof. Polyester and PVC (a synthetic plastic polymer) are common materials in the shell. Some backpacks come with a hard shell made of ABS or another type of hard plastic.

Other features

Along with the straps, some Baby Shark backpacks have a top handle for easy carrying, especially for kids who don’t want their things on their backs. Baby Shark backpacks may have hidden pockets in addition to the standard ones. These pockets sometimes come with a full zipper or closure to protect whatever’s inside.

Some Baby Shark backpacks have the classic backpack shape. Others are made in the same shape of the shark characters they depict.

How much you can expect to spend on a Baby Shark backpack

Most high-quality Baby Shark backpacks cost $20-$35.

Baby Shark backpack FAQ

What’s the best school backpack to get your child?

A. When getting a backpack for school, utility is more important than the design. If the backpack looks cool but doesn’t offer enough storage space, it won’t be that useful for daily use. Along with this, choose a backpack with adjustable, durable and padded straps. That way, your child can use the backpack for more than just one school year.

What accessories go well with a Baby Shark backpack?

A. Baby Shark keychains and clip-on toys are great for decorating the outside of the backpack. For the inside, consider getting other themed items such as a Baby Shark lunch box or water bottle.

What’s the best Baby Shark backpack to buy?

Top Baby Shark backpack

16-Inch 3D Molded Character Design Baby Shark Backpack

What you need to know: This Baby Shark-themed backpack is cute and reliable, making it a great option for young kids.

What you’ll love: With a large main pocket, slightly smaller front pocket and a side mesh pocket, this backpack has plenty of storage space. It has two adjustable straps, each with Baby Shark and colorful starfish characters. Plus, it has sequins for added flair.

What you should consider: It may be a little big for smaller children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Etsy

Top Baby Shark backpack for the money

Q&M Novelties Baby Shark Backpack Gift Set Bundle

What you need to know: With three characters to choose from, this bundle pack comes with the core backpack and a few fun extras.

What you’ll love: Along with the backpack, this bundle includes a color-changing toy shark for bath time, a reusable straw and a soft plush toy of Baby Shark. It’s a great gift for kids in preschool and kindergarten. It’s durable and has high-quality stitching and a nylon lining. The straps are padded and adjustable.

What you should consider: The backpack is a little small and can’t hold a lot of things.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baby Shark Backpack Lunch Box Set

What you need to know: This set includes a backpack, a lunch bag and fun stickers for kids to play with.

What you’ll love: The officially-licensed Baby Shark backpack has adjustable shoulder straps and a top handle for easy portability. It has a front, main pocket and a side pocket for those who like to keep their things a little more organized. The lunch bag that comes with it is insulated to keep food safe and at a constant temperature longer.

What you should consider: The set hasn’t been around that long, but it has had mostly positive reviews.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

