Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11 and 12. While the event is known for its hot deals on brand-name products as well as its representation of small businesses and independent artisans, the sale was established to celebrate Prime subscribers, so it has a heavy focus on Amazon’s own products.

When it comes to gadgets for the home, Amazon has an abundance of offerings, including speakers, tablets, smart TVs, digital reading devices, smart plugs and more. As soon as the big day arrives, we expect these products to be available at deep discounts — especially if they are last year’s models.

However, you don’t always have to wait for the day of the event to save. In fact, we’ve sourced the best early deals you can buy now, and some of the Amazon devices on our list below are already marked down.

BEST AMAZON DEVICES ON SALE NOW

Amazon Fire TV 30% OFF

If it’s time for an upgrade, consider this 4K smart TV that is internet ready — you don’t need cable to watch over 1 million programs. It’s an affordable option that’s even a better value right now because Amazon is selling it for 30% off.

BEST AMAZON DEVICES WE EXPECT TO GO ON SALE

Echo (4th Gen)

The Echo is the iconic device that helped generate the initial smart home excitement. All you have to do is speak, and it activates, listens and carries out your requests. This hugely popular device is almost always discounted on Prime Day, so start watching for sales.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Not everyone has a smart TV. For those individuals who do not, a streaming device is essential (if you want to have access to over 1 million movies and TV shows). The Fire TV Stick is affordable and versatile and features Alexa Voice Remote, so you can control it by simply saying a few words. It also goes on sale nearly every Prime Day.

Echo Show 8

An Echo Show is all of your favorite Amazon products rolled into one. It’s part Echo, part tablet and part Fire TV. This model came out in 2021, so it’s almost a given that it will be available at a deep discount on Prime Day.

Kindle Paperwhite

For people who love to read, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best way to go. It has a 6.8-inch display, an adjustable warm light, a 10-week battery and you can read it in direct sunlight. This popular model often goes on sale during Prime Day and other Amazon events, making it a good one to watch.

Kindle Scribe

If you like to mark up your books and highlight your favorite passages, the Kindle Scribe is for you. Admittedly, it is a niche market, but if you’re looking for this type of device, it is the best option available. The only downside is the price. But on Prime Day, there’s a good chance that won’t be as much of a deterrent.

Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring video doorbell lets you see who is at your door without opening it. It also lets you communicate with visitors when you aren’t home. On Prime Day, we expect this popular model to be on sale, so you no longer have to put off your family’s safety because of budgetary concerns.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet came out in 2021. It’s still a solid budget option for people looking for a way to listen to music, stream content, get work done and more. Since this model is a couple of years old, it’s almost guaranteed to be available at a deep discount on July 11 and 12.

Amazon Smart Plug

If you haven’t dipped your big toe into the convenience of having a smart home, Amazon’s smart plug provides that opportunity. This device is simple to install and gives you voice control over an outlet so you can experience how empowering it is to control your world through your voice. This item also is typically on sale during Prime Day.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

This version of the Fire tablet is specifically designed for kids. It has a large 10.1-inch display, features kid-friendly content (with parental controls) and comes with a kid-proof case to protect the device from rough handling.

