Which iPad case is best?

When you purchase something with a high price tag like a tablet, you want to be sure it’s protected from falls, spills and other mishaps. Beyond protection, many users also purchase iPad cases that offer additional benefits like stands, keyboards, trackpads and storage solutions. Depending on your priorities, you may prefer one type of case to the next, though most buyers can find one to accommodate their needs, preferences and budgets.

The Logitech Combo Touch for iPad offers a keyboard and adjustable stand, making it a great pick for most buyers.

What to know before you buy an iPad case

Your iPad

Determining what iPad cases work for you depends mostly on the type of iPad you have, as well as how you usually use it. You can find iPad cases for all of Apple’s iPad models, though they range in size depending on which iPad version you have. Cases also vary in the features and styles they offer, so you’ll want to choose one based on how you use your iPad.

Types of iPad cases

There are different types of iPad cases that offer varying benefits.

Protective shell: For the utmost protection, protective shells wrap around the sides and back of an iPad to protect the screen from drops and falls. Shell cases come in a range of materials, though they don’t typically cover the screen.

For the utmost protection, protective shells wrap around the sides and back of an iPad to protect the screen from drops and falls. Shell cases come in a range of materials, though they don’t typically cover the screen. Sleeve: Sleeves for iPads are great for backpack and bag transportation, preventing scratches and boasting a lightweight design. A sleeve is less protective than a shell case from drop and fall damage.

Sleeves for iPads are great for backpack and bag transportation, preventing scratches and boasting a lightweight design. A sleeve is less protective than a shell case from drop and fall damage. Folio: Folio cases fold over an iPad’s screen, not unlike a book cover. These offer a balance of protection from falls and from scratches. High-end folio cases may also include extra features such as keyboards and trackpads.

Material

You can find iPad cases in a wide range of materials that vary in protectiveness, weight and style. The most common materials for cases include hard plastic and polyurethane, though you can find several others. Plastic and polyurethane cases are known for their durability and protective qualities, while other materials may offer more stylish looks.

What to look for in a quality iPad case

Compatibility

Apple’s iPads are made in different sizes, so it’s important to choose a case compatible with your generation. The standard iPad has remained the same size since the iPad 2, so as long as you have a newer generation than that, it will fit with a range of cases. Apple’s iPad Pro, Air and Mini models differ in size from each other and older generations, so it’s important to check what version and generation your case is designed for.

Adjustable stand

Most iPad cases include a stand, while premium cases include multiple positions to adjust the stand to. Most buyers prefer a case with an adjustable stand because they let users customize the tablet’s angle to work best, no matter where they are.

Features

Other features to look out for include tools such as keyboards and trackpads. These are great tools for professionals on the go, or others who often use a keyboard and trackpad. Another common feature found on iPad cases is storage for the Apple Pencil, which can be useful if you have the tool.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPad case

For most iPad cases, you can expect to spend around $20. You can buy cheap iPad cases for as low as $12, while high-end cases can cost over $150.

iPad case FAQ

Can iPad cases fit all iPads?

A. Cases for iPads aren’t universal. To choose the right case, you’ll need to measure your iPad, or base your purchase on the model of iPad you have — whether it’s the standard iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air or iPad Mini. Standard iPads are the same size for generations 2, 3 and 4, while the newest generations of the iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad Mini are all sized differently than their predecessors.

Are iPad cases compatible with the Magic Keyboard?

A. Most iPad cases are not compatible with the Magic Keyboard. Magic Keyboards act as cases themselves, though some buyers want something more protective to go along with the combination case. You can find a few products claiming to work with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, though the reviews reveal issues that you may or may not be able to put up with.

What’s the best iPad case to buy?

Top iPad case

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad

What you need to know: This premium case includes a backlit keyboard and a trackpad, as well as four use modes using the adjustable kickstand.

What you’ll love: This ergonomic case is protective and the keyboard and trackpad are more responsive than others. In addition to its many standing positions, this iPad case includes an Apple Pencil storage slot.

What you should consider: Some found that the keyboard comes off a bit too easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad case for the money

Fintie Faux Leather Rotating Case and Stand For iPad

What you need to know: This simple rotating case features an elegant faux leather material and lets users stand the iPad either vertically or horizontally.

What you’ll love: This case includes two landscape viewing angles and one portrait angle, as well as an Apple Pencil holder. It also includes an easy rotation mechanism for switching between orientations. This iPad case is available in 33 colors and designs.

What you should consider: This case is heavier than most others, and it doesn’t include a keyboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Otterbox Symmetry Series Clear Shell Case for iPad

What you need to know: This offers one of the more protective case designs, and its transparency makes it perfect for those wanting to see the iPad’s natural beauty.

What you’ll love: This case is about as protective as they come, and it includes a useful loop for storing the Apple Pencil. This works great with magnetic covers like the Smart Folio because of its removable spine and lack of screen coverage.

What you should consider: This case doesn’t cover the tablet’s screen, and it’s a lot thicker than other cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

