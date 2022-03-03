Which WiFi booster is best?

If you’re hoping to buy the best WiFi booster, you shouldn’t have a problem finding one that suits your particular needs. While wireless internet technology has come a long way since its inception, it’s important to take note of the individual needs you and your space have for increasing the distance of your WiFi connection.

Among the many powerful WiFi booster models on today’s market is the Netgear EX7000 WiFi Range Extender, which offers extended WiFi coverage for spaces up to 1,900 Mbps.

What to know before you buy a WiFi booster

Why you need a WiFi booster

Individual circumstances like the layout of your space, your service provider’s speeds and your budget will affect what kind of WiFi booster you’ll want to look for. While the best WiFi extender is certainly subjective, some WiFi boosters offer higher overall speeds or connection ranges as well as those with other features like mesh WiFi, voice commands and more still. In addition, you’ll want to ensure your WiFi extender is compatible with your router and vice-versa. For more information on the best extenders, visit the BestReviews buying guide to reveal all their desirable features.

Overall coverage space needed

One of the more important things to consider when purchasing a WiFi booster is how big the space you need to extend wireless internet to is. Most WiFi boosters will advertise a specific amount of square footage that their connections can cover. However, you’ll also want to consider important factors that may affect or reduce this distance, like walls, separate floors and large objects, among other potential barriers to connectivity.

Mesh WiFi vs. wireless internet extenders

While a WiFi booster generally extends the range of a signal of a given wireless router, mesh WiFi systems offer a combination of routers and extenders in one, often using multiple devices to project wireless internet signals throughout a space. Mesh WiFi systems can be particularly helpful for spaces with an odd layout or several rooms, in addition to other useful features they often come with.

What to look for in a quality WiFi booster

WiFi boosters with long range

Obviously, the point of purchasing a WiFi booster is extending the range of your wireless router, so most users look first and foremost at the range of a given WiFi booster model. WiFi extender models come in a wide spectrum of different ranges, offering anywhere from 500 square feet to 5,000 square feet.

WiFi boosters with high speeds

Another important factor to consider is how fast your service provider and router’s normal connections are. WiFi extenders also often have a dedicated amount of data speeds they can offer, so you don’t want to get stuck with one that only accommodates 300 Mbps if you’re going to need over 1,000 Mbps of speed.

Mesh WiFi capabilities and other features

Along with mesh WiFi systems offering extended wireless internet, they also often give users access to other features like dual-band connections, voice commands and other smart home features that can work with devices like lights, thermostats and more.

How much you can expect to spend on a WiFi booster

Basic WiFi boosters run just below $30, while a more powerful portable WiFi signal booster can cost somewhere from $80-$90. Moreover, heavy-duty WIFi boosters can go as high as $150, but commercial and industrial ones can cost a few thousand dollars.

WiFi booster FAQ

Are WiFi boosters safe?

A. Yes! The use of WiFi boosters is completely safe and is no different than using a regular WiFi router.

Can you use multiple WiFi boosters together to further increase internet range?

A. While you could theoretically use multiple WiFi boosters together, most users needing to do so simply elect to buy mesh WiFi systems, since they were designed with that in mind. Instead of simply boosting a single router’s wireless signal, mesh WiFi routers/boosters use multiple devices to project their own wireless signals to provide a blanket of coverage instead of a traditional range of wireless coverage.

What’s the best WiFi booster to buy?

Top WiFi booster

Google Nest AC2200 Mesh WiFi Booster and Router System with Voice Assistance

What you need to know: One of the most well-acclaimed internet solutions out there, Google Nest mesh WiFi systems offer an impressive 2,200 square feet of coverage per device, and they also come with easy access to Google Assistant voice commands.

What you’ll love: Google’s mesh WiFi system allows users to buy multiple of these units, each of which projects its own WiFi signal throughout a space. Users love the voice commands with Google Assistant, and each device also has its own ethernet port. This model can also be purchased on its own or in two and three packs.

What you should consider: This model is more expensive than most WiFi booster systems, despite coming with more features than the average WiFi extender.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top WiFi booster for the money

Netgear EX2700 Compact Wall Outlet WiFi Booster For Speeds up to 300 Mbps

What you need to know: For the budget-conscious consumer, Netgear’s simple EX2700 wall outlet WiFi boosters are a great and affordable solution, and they can keep up with the connectivity speed needs of most households.

What you’ll love: With such an affordable price tag, there’s no wonder why many buyers flock to this wall plug-style WiFi booster. It’s also space-saving since it doesn’t need to be set on a surface and doesn’t include any wires — unless you choose to use the wired ethernet port for other devices.

What you should consider: With only 800 square feet of wireless internet range boosting and just 300 Mbps of internet speed, some buyers found that this unit wouldn’t accommodate their space or speed needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Netgear EX7000 Dual-Band Mesh WiFi Booster For Speeds up to 1,900 Mbps

What you need to know: This super-strong WiFi booster from Netgear is great for spreading high-speed wireless internet throughout a large space, even at super-fast speeds.

What you’ll love: Perfect for spaces of up to 2,100 square feet, this particular range extender can accommodate high internet speeds up to 1,900 Mbps, making it great for households, offices or other spaces with a complex layout or a wide range of devices and users.

What you should consider: Netgear’s EX7000 model is probably best saved for those who need robust internet connectivity throughout a fairly large, uninterrupted space. It’s also more expensive than some models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

