If your smartphone doubles as your alarm clock, you may be losing out on needed shut-eye as texts, alerts and other notifications come in throughout the night. Constant loud noise and bright lights can exacerbate sleep issues by disrupting a person’s circadian rhythm.

Jall believes their Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock is the simple solution. This digital sleep aid is designed to wake you up gently and naturally by simulating sunrise light. Both heavy and light sleepers of all ages can benefit from this soothing device. Plus, this wake-up light can cater to more than one sleeper in the room with its dual alarm clock.

We put the Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock to the test to see if it can really help you wake up feeling more refreshed.

Testing the sunrise alarm clock

We tested the Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock with someone who describes themselves as a light sleeper. They had no previous experience with a sunrise alarm clock and normally use the alarm function on their phone to wake up in the morning.

Overview of the sunrise alarm clock

While alarm clocks certainly aren’t new or cutting edge, sunrise alarm clocks have become popular in the past few years. This innovative product uses artificial light to simulate a sunrise to ease you awake gently.

Light naturally suppresses melatonin, a sleep hormone, and activates your internal clock. The Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock uses this science by imitating the sun’s gradual rise and, when used over time, can even ease your circadian rhythm into a pattern.

How to use the sunrise alarm clock

Setting up the sunrise alarm clock is straightforward and takes little time. After plugging in the alarm clock, we followed each page of the manual with ease to set the clock to our specifications and get familiar with the many features. You’ll also find labels inside the box, which aid in adjusting the settings even faster.

Before going to bed, you can set the alarm clock to your preferred wake-up time and adjust the various settings, including the light color, brightness level, ringtone and volume. You’ll also need to decide how far in advance you want the sunrise simulation light to begin. Each of these settings allows you to completely customize the clock to fit your own wake-up preferences, making mornings a much calmer experience.

Key features of the sunrise alarm clock

The Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock has a plethora of features and settings to accommodate your individual preferences. The main feature, the sunrise light, can be configured in numerous ways. It offers seven color changes—blue, indigo, purple, red, orange, yellow and green—and 20 brightness levels. In addition, you can set the sunrise simulation light to start either 10, 20 or 30 minutes before the alarm goes off, starting at 10% brightness and working its way up to 100% brightness.

For those who also have trouble falling asleep, the Fall Asleep mode is a valuable feature. After choosing your desired sound and brightness levels, you can set the timer from 10 to 120 minutes, allowing the sound and light to fade until you gradually drift asleep.

There are seven alarm sounds to choose from, including natural sounds, like ocean waves and birdsong, and other sounds, such as wind bells and piano music. The alarm clock offers 16 volume levels. A snooze button allows you nine more minutes to sleep before going off again, and it can be pushed up to five times.

If there are multiple people sleeping in the same room, they can use this one device. The Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock features a dual alarm clock, which can accommodate two separate wake times. It also features a USB charging port.

In addition to the obvious functions, this sunrise alarm clock has many other uses. For example, the soft light it generates can be helpful in the middle of the night when feeding your baby, reading a book or using the bathroom.

Additionally, the sunrise alarm clock is an FM clock radio. You can turn it on by pressing the radio button or automatically scanning all stations by holding the button for two seconds.

Sunrise alarm clock price

The Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock retails for $45.98.

Where is the sunrise alarm clock sold?

You can find the Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock on Amazon.

Should you get the sunrise alarm clock?

Based on our experience, we feel the Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock is a helpful sleep aid that can help you wake up feeling more refreshed. Setup is easy, and the versatile features can be configured to individual needs. We recommend the Wake Up Light Alarm Clock by Jall to anyone seeking a calmer way to wake up in the morning.

Sunrise alarm clock benefits

Overall, we were impressed with the Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock and believed it helped us start the day feeling rested. We set the color to orange and arranged for the light to come on 10 minutes before the sound, which made a significant positive difference in our mood. When the alarm sounded, we were already ready to start our day instead of being jarred awake by a blaring sound.

The FM radio is a convenient feature, and we enjoyed listening to local radio stations while getting ready. Also, we appreciated that the sunrise alarm clock is small and looks stylish sitting on any table or nightstand.

Sunrise alarm clock drawbacks

As a light sleeper, we had a positive experience using the sunrise alarm clock, but we’re unsure how well it would work for deep sleepers and if the light would be enough to ease them awake. Also, we wished the light could be adjusted even brighter, so it could be used as a lamp.

Additionally, some users think the radio is difficult to work and have found it hard to change or set the time. With the sunrise alarm’s array of features, we suggest reading through the entire manual before setting up the clock to familiarize yourself with all the buttons and settings.

