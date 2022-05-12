What are the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases?

All technological devices are prone to damage from mishandling, accidental drops and fingerprints. But the more expensive a device is, the more steps you’ll need to take to keep it safe.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently the largest iPhone available, and it also has the most features and additional functions. For that reason, the starting retail price is just over $1,000. That is an awful lot of money, only to have it smashed through a clumsy mishap. Or if you are unlucky enough for it to run out of battery halfway through the day.

Types of cases

There are several ways to protect your iPhone from everyday damage, and the most common is a soft silicone case. These often have a microfiber lining to protect the phone’s backing, and the charging ports are exposed.

Several rugged cases enclose the phone in an ultra-durable cocoon for serious adventurers. The charging port and buttons are completely covered, preventing water and dust from getting in. They offer the most protection, but often add more weight and thickness to the phone.

For those who constantly run out of battery, there are iPhone 13 cases that have a power bank built in. They do add to the phone’s thickness, but it’s a small price to pay for the convenience of additional power.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases

Top iPhone 13 Pro Max case

Otterbox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max

What you need to know: Otterbox is well-known for its durable phone covers, and this one is no different. It has been tested to survive three times as many drops and falls as other covers and is coated in antimicrobial technology.

What you’ll love: While it doesn’t add significant thickness, this case provides superior protection through a dual-layer system. The inside has a microfiber lining, while the outer shell is hard plastic.

What you should consider: It can be challenging to open and close the port covers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone 13 Pro Max case for the money

Cordking Silicone Ultra Slim Protective Phone Case

What you need to know: Available in several colors, this soft case will protect your phone during everyday use.

What you’ll love: The inside of this case is lined with microfiber to ensure the phone’s backing doesn’t get damaged. The soft plastic is thin enough to support wireless charging, and the raised edge at the camera lens lifts it off a flat surface.

What you should consider: While it will protect against dust and light bumps, it won’t provide much protection against drops or screen impacts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone 13 Pro Max case for rugged environments

Otterbox Defender Series Screenless Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max

What you need to know: You need your phone with you, even when you go outdoors. This case will ensure that nothing happens to it.

What you’ll love: This ultra-rugged case features a solid inner shell into which the iPhone 13 goes. By flipping the shell over, it clips into an outer slipcover to completely surround the phone. The port covers ensure that no dust or dirt gets in.

What you should consider: This case is the screenless version, meaning that the display is uncovered and vulnerable to scratches and fingerprints.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top clear iPhone 13 Pro Max case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Case

What you need to know: If you want to protect your phone while still showing off the Apple logo and the color, a clear case is the best option.

What you’ll love: This clear case has a rigid see-through backing while the sides and corners are softer. The raised bezels around the screen and camera lens lift it off flat surfaces, and the buttons are easy to press. The case has a special coating to prevent it from discoloring.

What you should consider: Some users said the phone’s fit isn’t as snug as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone 13 Pro Max case with built-in battery

ZeroLemon iPhone 13 Pro Max Battery Case

What you need to know: For extra power on the go, this iPhone 13 case has a built-in 5,000 milliamp-hour battery that should recharge the mobile device at least twice.

What you’ll love: In addition to the battery, the case is solid enough to protect your device from drops and falls. It is compatible with Qi-compatible wireless chargers.

What you should consider: Due to the size of the battery, it adds a lot of weight and thickness to your phone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone 13 Pro Max wallet case

Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Max Wallet Case

What you need to know: The sturdy case has a small sleeve on the side to keep your credit cards safe.

What you’ll love: Made from sturdy plastic, the case has air-pocket corners to protect it from bumps and drops. The textured sides assist with better grip, and the slot can hold up to three cards and some cash.

What you should consider: The case adds considerable bulk to your phone, almost doubling its thickness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone 13 Pro Max magnetic case

Meifigno Magnetic Case Designed for iPhone 13 Pro Max

What you need to know: Compatible with MagSafe accessories and Qi-compatible chargers, this case has 38 magnets that automatically align with the wireless charger.

What you’ll love: The case isn’t only the perfect wireless charging accessory, but it’s durable, too. The makers say that it will survive over 3,000 drops from a height of 6 feet and is scratch-resistant.

What you should consider: It is available in three colors, but the white version is $2 more.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

