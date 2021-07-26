Must-have camera accessories for your next vacation

Always consider which gear you’re taking on vacation when selecting a travel bag for your equipment.

Which camera accessories are best for vacation?

During a trip, you want to make sure that your camera is safe and secure while at the same time easily accessible and at the ready to snap pics. From camera bags to straps, having the right accessories will be sure to save you headaches while traveling.

Aside from accessories to keep your camera safe while on the move, there are tons of accessories on the market to make getting that perfect travel shot easy.

Best camera bags for vacation

Best of the best camera bag for vacation

NOMATIC McKinnon Camera Pack

What you need to know: This 35L pack has space for your camera and whatever other accessories you’re taking along for the adventure. It can expand up to 42L and even has extra space for traveling essentials.

What you’ll love: This bag is designed with travelers in mind. It features full access to the main compartment, a luggage handle pass-through, an external laptop pocket and is made with water-resistant material.

What you should consider: This pack is on the pricier side, but the quality is worth it.

Best anti-theft camera bag for vacation

PacSafe Camsafe X25 Anti-theft Camera Backpack

What you need to know: This camera pack is designed for traveling with expensive equipment. If you want some extra peace of mind while traveling, this bag is the right choice.

What you’ll love: This bag comes with a ton of features to keep your equipment safe, such as a Robar Sport locking system for protection against pickpocketing and hidden stainless steel wire mesh to protect against snatch and grab theft.

What you should consider: If you’re not too worried about theft while traveling, you could opt for a bag that has more room and better organization for a comparable price.

Best camera bag for multiple cameras on vacation

Think Tank Photo Streetwalker V2.0 Backpack

What you need to know: The Streetwalker is an excellent bag if you’re planning on bringing more than one camera on your trip as it can comfortably house two DSLR cameras.

What you’ll love: This bag is designed with comfort in mind with its padded shoulder straps. It has plenty of pockets and compartments to accommodate all of your accessories as well.

What you should consider: This bag is a smaller model which makes it great for vacation, but be sure to consider the amount of gear that you’ll be bringing along.

Best bang for your buck camera bag for vacation

BAGSMART DSLR Waterproof Camera Bag

What you need to know: This bag from Bagsmart is not only stylish but also well equipped to handle any travel situation. Comfortable and secure, this is a great camera bag to bring on vacation.

What you’ll love: The design is sleek without cutting corners on space. It comes with a rain cover to keep your gear safe from the elements. This bag also features some anti-theft protection.

What you should consider: This bag is hard to beat with its cheap price tag, but when it comes to camera bags the price is a good indicator of quality.

Best camera straps for vacation

Best of the best camera strap for vacation

ONA The Presidio Cross-Body Strap

What you need to know: This strap is stylish, strong and durable. It can be used with camera kits up to 6 lb and is easily adjustable.

What you’ll love: This strap offers comfort while keeping your camera gear close and ready for snapping pics.

What you should consider: The strap is more expensive due to the material being leather. If you don’t like leather, a different strap would work better for you.

Best bang for your buck camera strap for vacation

Altura Photo Camera Strap

What you need to know: This over-the-shoulder strap is durable and comfy thanks to its neoprene shoulder pad and reinforced metal fasteners.

What you’ll love: It’s fully adjustable and even works well with tripods, as you can attach the camera to the tripod without having to unhook the strap.

What you should consider: This strap’s anchor plate may come undone with time, so proceed with caution if you use a heavier camera.

Best camera accessories for vacation

Best tripod for vacation

Joby JB01503 GorillaPod

What you need to know: The GorillaPod is great for traveling photographers since it’s adjustable and compact.

What you’ll love: This tripod is great for hiking trips especially, as the legs can be adjusted to fit all types of terrain.

What you should consider: This tripod works with cameras 2 lbs and under, so if you shoot with a larger camera, this won’t work for you.

Best portable lighting for vacation

Lume Cube Panel Mini

What you need to know: The Lume Cube Panel Mini is very portable and fits most DSLR cameras. It’s great for getting the perfect lighting in darker spaces.

What you’ll love: The Lume Cube Panel Mini has adjustable color temp and brightness with an internal battery life of 14 hours to ensure you’ll always have great lighting.

What you should consider: Be sure to check to see if this light is compatible with your camera, as it does not attach to all models. It can still be used without being attached to a camera.

Best camera cleaning tool for vacation

VSGO V-P01E Professional Lens Cleaning Pen

What you need to know: A lens pen is a great option for travel, as you can store it in your bag without having to worry about it getting dirty.

What you’ll love: The brushes both cover up for seamless storage.

What you should consider: Depending on your needs, you may have to carry some additional lens cleaning products while traveling.

Best waterproof camera cover for vacation

Altura Photo Professional Camera Rain Cover

What you need to know: This rain cover is great for keeping your gear dry when shooting outside in rainy places.

What you’ll love: It’s made from waterproof nylon and has a great viewing window for rainy day shooting.

What you should consider: The viewing window may fog up over time.

