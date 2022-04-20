EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Are you familiar with quantum computing? Well, Galilea Rodriguez has been recognized for her research achievements in this subject in the article “Inspiring High Schoolers to Learn Quantum Computing”.

Quantum computing connects quantum states like superposition, interference, and entanglement, to perform calculations and Galilea a Junior at the Harmony Science Academy, was one of only ten students who participated in the quantum information science (QIS) pilot, where she got the opportunity to work with nine Quantum Systems Accelerator (QSA) mentors from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories.

“It is fascinating how I can learn more about quantum mechanics through quantum computing, which is really cool. Technology has developed so much over the years and now we are entering a new realm in quantum information and science, and this could be the great leap we take to discover a great deal of information. This field can lead us into greater questions and themes,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez researched three types of quantum teleportation circuits that teleported entangled qubits in four different quantum devices to see how they affected each circuit’s experimental error rate. She created three pairs of these varying quantum teleportation circuits using a quantum circuit programmer.

She won first place in the Sun Country Regional Science and Engineering Fair in El Paso in the category of Physics & Astronomy along with a first-place Sweepstakes award, qualifying her for ISEF which she will be attending in May. She has also received the NASA Earth Systems Science Award, the Yale Science & Engineering Association Award, and the Office of Naval Research Award for her research.

