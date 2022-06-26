Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
94°
LIVE NOW
KTSM 9 News at Noon
El Paso
94°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletters
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Border Report
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Noticias En Español
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Top Stories
House votes to restore abortion rights; Senate passage …
Top Stories
Shelters run low on supplies as migrants keep coming …
Video
Two El Paso officers injured in a crash in central …
Texas governor race: Beto O’Rourke, Greg Abbott campaigns …
Biden greets Saudi crown prince with fist bump
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Break from the rain and very …
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: A very hot weekend in the …
Video
Top Stories
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hot with less rain chances
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record highs this …
Video
It’s Happened Before: Lake Mead’s wild water level …
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy, again
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Patrick Mahomes stars in ‘Coors Light’ commercial, …
Top Stories
Almost 13,000 Tony Hawk helmets recalled
Top Stories
Chihuahuas rally for 7-6 win over Express
Video
New Mexico State looks to turn heads in Kill’s debut …
Video
Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Tournament returns for …
Video
Mountain View hires DJ Check as new football coach
Video
Living Local
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Top Stories
UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion …
Top Stories
Brain-eating amoeba causes rare infection in Missouri …
Top Stories
Health Headlines
‘Give us a chance to survive’: 1,639 Texas educators …
Video
How to afford your meds and support your health
Where to get COVID vaccine appointments for kids …
Promos
Clear the Shelters
El Paso Waterpark Giveaway
Get Moving Monday Giveaway
Gas Card Giveaway
Past Contest Winners
Dog Days of Summer
KTSM Birthday Club
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Deals
The 13 best deals post-Prime Day
Top Deals Headlines