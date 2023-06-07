BEST FATHER’S DAY GIFTS FOR DADS WHO FISH 

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and where some people struggle to find the perfect gift for the special day, fishing fathers make it relatively easier. Ask anybody who fishes, and they’ll quickly tell you that there is no such thing as having too many gadgets that can help reel in the big one.

However, this is where you should approach your fishing gift buying with caution. You might have the perfect gift in mind (and it will probably be appreciated), but there are different kinds of fishing with various gadgets for each. For example, a brand-new fly fishing line will be of no use if your dad is a deep-sea fisherman.

For that reason, it’s often better to gift fishing equipment and gadgets that are universal. Unless you expertly know what your father uses or needs, you might need to do some research and maybe even ask him what fishing gear he needs without giving away your plans.

Yes, it can be tricky, but not impossible. Most fishermen are precise in what they use, and what brands they prefer. Preferred fishing gear can also depend on the type of fish they are after. For example, winged bobbers and kwikfish are used for catching salmon, but dead natural baits are what attract Atlantic cod. However, even if they have everything they need for fishing, chances are they don’t have a special coffee mug, or their trusty multi-tool is in desperate need of replacement.

Rapala Fishermans MultiTool

Every fisherman must have a robust multitool in their tackle bag. These incredibly useful gadgets are used by all kinds of fishermen, no matter if they’re on the shore or chest-high in a swamp. This one features retractable line scissors, a multi-size line threader, a retractable jig eye punch, and it has a carabiner clip for easy access.

Fishing Sir Fly Fishing Flies Kit

A perfect gift for the fly-fishing father, this kit includes everything to keep him busy for hours. Shipped in a hard plastic container that has a robust closing clip, it includes 64 handmade fly fishing lures, such as dry and wet flies, streamers, nymphs and emergers. The lures also come in various patterns such as Adams, Woolly Bugger and Elk Hair Caddis. The container measures 4.1 inches by 2.9 inches.

Classic Accessories Cumberland Float Tube

Every angler wants to get as close as possible to where the fish are, but if they don’t have a kayak, there isn’t much they can do. However, this float tube is the perfect gift to get your dad on the water and into the fish’s path. Measuring 56 inches long, 44 inches wide and 19 inches tall, the hydrodynamic hull shape improves tracking and steering. It has a padded seat and backrest, accessory slots and a rod holder. On the front, there is meshing with a fish-measuring ruler printed on it.

Frogg Toggs Hellbender Breathable Stockingfoot Fishing Chest Wader

Chest waders are not only used by fisherman who want to get into the proverbial weeds, as it keeps any fisherman dry no matter the environment. Made with abrasion-resistant Dri2Pore for the nylon outer shell, the middle layer is 100% waterproof. To keep your dad dry and cool, the inner layer is lined with a micro-textured tricot fabric. It’s available in six sizes and has an oversized pocket, hand warmers and a horizontal zippered compartment on the front.

Custom Leathercraft Wild River Tackle Backpack

Nobody wants to fumble with loose items, so you don’t even have to be a fisherman to realize the importance of a robust backpack. However, this one is purpose-built for fishing and features a large compartment at the bottom for a tackle box and a front-facing zip for easy access. The main compartment is waterproof and opens from the top, and the shoulder straps are padded for comfort.

Reelsonar Portable Fish Finder

Casting into the unknown relies on a huge helping of luck to hook dinner. Why not put technology to work by discovering exactly where the fish schools are? That’s what this castable fish finder is for, and it’s incredibly easy to use. Before you cast it into the water with your rod, you simply pair it to your mobile phone through Bluetooth. It then sends out sonar pulses to show you what’s under the surface and displays it on helpful apps in the dedicated app.

“I’m a Hooker on the Weekends” Fishing Mug

After a successful day of fishing or just before heading out at dawn, a morning cup of coffee is the beverage of choice for many fishermen. This novelty mug has the perfect fishing punchline that’s sure to put a smile on Dad’s face.

ETRE Sports Fish Hook Sharpener

Fish like salmon have incredibly thick jaws and can be difficult to strike if your hooks aren’t razor-sharp. That’s why a fish hook sharpener is an excellent gift for any fishing dad. Measuring 4 inches long with a sturdy handle and wrist strap, this double-sided sharpener has 800 diamond grit on the fine side and 600 grit on the medium side. There’s also a single groove on both sides to make the task easier.

