Storage cabinets for compact bathrooms

Between toiletries, medications, cleaning supplies and decor, it’s easy for a small bathroom to appear cluttered. And, if you don’t have the right storage solution, that clutter can turn into a disorganized, unsightly mess.

Whether you’re redecorating the powder room or outfitting your master bath, proper storage will transform your bathroom into a neat, aesthetically-pleasing space. From wall-mounted medicine cabinets to freestanding and behind-the-door units, we narrowed down the top picks for conserving space in the bathroom.

Types of bathroom cabinets

Bathroom storage cabinets come in three varieties: wall-mounted, freestanding, and behind-the-door. Technically, some vanities have cabinet storage, but we’ll consider those a different kind of furniture.

Wall-mounted: Wall-mounted cabinets can keep your small bathroom from feeling cramped since they don’t take up valuable floor space. They can have a recessed or surface installation. Recessed cabinets are installed in the wall for a built-in, streamlined look. However, the installation process is more labor-intensive than with surface cabinets. Recessed cabinets are great if you’re remodeling a bathroom with a contractor who can take care of installation for you.

What kind of storage do you need?

Think about how you’d like to store and organize your bathroom items. Open shelving and cubby holes let you display bathroom decor, fancy soaps, scented candles and the like. Open storage also gives you easy access to your most-used toiletries and bathroom accessories; depending on the size, they’re also convenient for storing towels you can grab after coming out of the tub or shower.

Drawers are better for storing less aesthetically-pleasing items and things you don’t need daily, such as extra toilet paper and bathroom cleaner. Medicine cabinets are similarly helpful for storing bathroom items discreetly.

Material matters

High-quality bathroom cabinets with mirrors are typically built with corrosion-resistant, anodized aluminum and tempered glass, which is less likely to shatter. Mirrorless cabinets made of metal are the most durable, though wood cabinets are more popular. Kiln-dried hardwoods are the strongest options, while engineered wood is comparatively sturdy and costs significantly less.

Best slim cabinets for bathrooms

Kohler CB-CLC1526FS Single Medicine Cabinet

This medicine cabinet has beveled edges for a more embellished look. Crafted from anodized aluminum and tempered glass, it has two adjustable interior shelves and a flexible installation process; you can position the door hinge to the left or right and choose either a surface or recessed installation.

Kohler 81145-DA1 Maxstow Frameless Medicine Cabinet

This mirror’s dark gray color, staggered interior shelving and frameless design give it a sleek, modern aesthetic. There are two adjustable shelves inside. In terms of installation, the wall cabinet features two-way hinges and surface or recessed mounting options. It contains anodized aluminum and tempered glass.

Decadom LED Mirror Medicine Cabinet

This high-end medicine cabinet is packed with advanced features. The mirrored cabinet is made from anodized aluminum and tempered glass with three adjustable shelves. Its LED lights with adjustable brightness and color temperature are perfect for applying makeup in the bathroom. Other highlights are a digital clock, defogging mirror, room temperature display and a dual USB port for charging your devices as you get ready.

Cabidor Classic Behind The Door Medicine Cabinet

This tall, shallow medicine cabinet is the ultimate space saver. It has six adjustable, open shelves and a storage capacity of as many as five medicine cabinets. The engineered wood unit connects to your door via a hinge; this design conceals the contents when the cabinet is pushed against the wall, giving the appearance of a cabinet door.

Tangkula Bathroom Medicine Cabinet

This modern bathroom cabinet provides more storage than typical medicine cabinets. It has three adjustable interior shelves, and you can display decor or pretty bathroom items on the exposed six-tier shelving. Built from engineered wood, this unit comes in white or black.

Vasagle Bathroom Floor Storage Cabinet

This shallow freestanding cabinet features stylish paneling for a simple yet elegant look. The engineered wood cabinet has two adjustable shelves, available in brown, light gray, dark gray and white.

Haotian Floor Standing Tall Bathroom Storage Cabinet

This tall bathroom cabinet boasts plenty of vertical storage. Two tasteful shutter doors reveal adjustable internal shelves. Paired with a single drawer and an open shelf, this cabinet is both visually interesting and versatile. This engineered wood model comes in dark gray or white.

Vasagle Bathroom Storage Organizer

This paneled storage cabinet is attractive in its simplicity. Crafted from engineered wood, it has two adjustable shelves and a top drawer.

Spirich Over The Toilet Storage Cabinet

This over-the-toilet storage cabinet has a simple yet chic silhouette with decorative paneling in white or brown. The cabinet houses an adjustable shelf paired with a spacious open ledge.

