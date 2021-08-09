Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card
Top Stories
Could dangerous chemicals be lurking in your hand sanitizer?
Video
Top Stories
Las Cruces man injured from Sunday shooting
Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for killing cellmate who raped his sister
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial begins Monday after repeated delays
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Live Tokyo Cameras
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Two Tropical Storms off the Coast of Mexico Mean a Heavy Rain Threat for Us This Week — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Triple Digit Heat; Monsoon Storms Return with Force — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Expecting triple digit highs followed by possible heavy rainfall
Andrea’s forecast on 9: Pool weather ahead as high pressure settles in
El Paso Water Utility addresses the recent floods around the city
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit heat is back this weekend!
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Olympics
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Amaewhule leads stacked UTEP defensive line in 2021
Video
Top Stories
Early inning flurry pushes Chihuahuas to 6-3 win over River Cats
Video
Top Stories
Taylor takes over talented Andress program with ideas of deep playoff run
Video
Chihuahuas fall to River Cats for fourth straight loss
New Mexico State holds first scrimmage of fall camp, QB battle rages on
Video
Locomotive FC top Austin Bold 3-0, take over first place in entire USL Championship
Video
Japan 2021
Medal Count
Live Tokyo Cameras
Olympics Television Listings
Japanese Word of the Day category
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
WIC Program offers breastfeeding classes and services to Borderland moms
Video
Top Stories
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank announces closures, reduction of hours
City appoints first female Latina director of El Paso Museum of History
Video
YMCA of El Paso, Academy Sports and Outdoors surprise kids with gift cards for back-to-school shopping
Video
UMC to host ATV Rider Course for youth riders on Saturday
Studio 9
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
Promotions
What’s your BBQ IQ?
Cook Off
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Storage
Best spice organization ideas