Which Glow Recipe skin care products are best?

Skin care is an industry that continues to grow as more people learn about the importance of skin maintenance and sun damage prevention. Glow Recipe provides skin care products that take a cleaner approach to beauty, avoiding many chemicals and ingredients that could be harmful. The brand is still relatively new but has already garnered the attention of top beauty sellers such as Sephora.

Consider the Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask if you are looking for a top product to implement into your skin-care routine.

What to know before you buy a Glow Recipe skin care product

Skin care products work best when used on the recommended skin type. Some work well for all skin types, but a wide chunk of the skin care market addresses specific concerns. Glow Recipe offers both skin-specific products and products that work with all skin types while focusing on clean beauty by using ingredients such as fruit extract.

Personal skin type

Understanding your skin type is crucial before purchasing products for a skin-care routine. They focus on different concerns, from hyperpigmentation to dryness. Items that can be applied to all skin types are a better purchase for people with combination skin types or skin types that tend to change. Consider talking with a dermatologist to understand what items and ingredients would work best for you before buying an entire skin routine.

Budget

Skin care products often fall into the higher side of the price range. Luckily, Glow Recipe trends closer to the more affordable side without compromising quality. If you are looking for a more affordable approach, consider buying smaller sizes or a gift set of items that have a wider variety of products.

Clean beauty approach

The concept of clean beauty means that products are created without potentially harmful ingredients. The market for clean products in both beauty and skin care continues to grow as awareness about the harmful side effects of many ingredients gains traction. Glow Recipe keeps current with the market and uses healthy ingredients the body is familiar with, such as fruit extract.

What to look for in a quality Glow Recipe skin care product

Glow Recipe focuses on cleaner beauty and includes fruit extracts instead of relying on harmful chemicals to do work such as moisturizing and cleansing the skin. The products are inspired by Korean beauty as well as the childhoods of both founders. Products are not tested on animals, so they’re cruelty-free. Many also are vegan, creating a more environmentally conscious approach to beauty.

Fruit-extract focused

The products often feature fruit extracts such as watermelon and papaya whose natural benefits can enhance the skin. The bottles closely match the fruit extract inside, so bottles that use pineapple are bright yellow while bottles with blueberry look purple.

K-beauty inspired

The Korean-American heritage of founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee helped create a line of skin care products with an international understanding of beauty, often drawing from foods they knew in their childhoods. For instance, Chang and Lee say in their description of the Watermelon Sleeping Mask that it was “inspired by the watermelon rinds our grandmothers would rub on our backs.”

How much you can expect to spend on Glow Recipe skin care products

Expect to spend $20-$40 per full-size product. However, if you are looking to experiment and try different products, consider gift sets that offer smaller sizes. The gift sets tend to range around $40.

Glow Recipe FAQ

What is Glow Recipe?

A. Glow Recipe is a company mainly inspired by Korean beauty concepts. The company has American roots and was featured during its start on the business startup TV show “Shark Tank.” The company started in 2014 and has already skyrocketed into top luxury retailers such as Sephora.

What skin types work best with Glow Recipe?

A. The ingredients used in Glow Recipe products are compatible with a wide range of skin types. The company offers skin sets designed to work with all skin types, but also offers products that cater to specific concerns such as dryness.

What is Glow Recipe known for?

A. Glow Recipe is known for its use of fruit extract in its skin care products. The brand focuses on a clean aesthetic with an understanding of the benefits of fruit for improving skin.

What are the best Glow Recipe skin care products to buy?

Top Glow Recipe skin care product

Glow Recipe Watermelon AHA Night Treatment

What you need to know: The creamy watermelon-scented mask works to exfoliate and smooth the skin overnight

What you’ll love: The mask works with a wide range of skin types, from oily to dry. It reduces the appearance of pores and evens out skin texture.

What you should consider: Some people said that it made their skin break out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Glow Recipe skin care product for the money

Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm

What you need to know: The cleanser uses papaya enzyme and blueberry extract to remove old skin while brightening the newer layer of skin.

What you’ll love: It takes about 60 seconds to work into the skin when dry, but can also be used with water to speed the removal process.

What you should consider: Some customers found it hurt their eyes and took a while to remove it from the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Worth checking out

Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA and AHA Salicylic Acid Serum

What you need to know: The serum includes hyaluronic acid, alpha hydroxy acid and beta hydroxy acid to brighten skin and give skin a smoother texture.

What you’ll love: It works well for skin types from oily to dry. It’s great for reducing the appearance of blemishes, acne and enlarged pores.

What you should consider: This serum can pill on the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.