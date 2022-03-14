Which popular Kosas product at Sephora is best?

Founded in 2015, Kosas puts a fresh, innovative twist on clean beauty with products that rely on color theory as much as organic chemistry. Not only is Kosas makeup beautiful to look at, it’s flattering on your skin and good for it, too. Kosas’ botanical-rich products combine skin care actives with carefully selected pigments, leading to makeup that’s become a cult classic. Here are the most popular Kosas products available at Sephora.

Kosas clean makeup

Kosas makes color cosmetics with natural formulas for every part of your face. Whether you’re hunting for new clean face makeup or a flattering new lipstick, Kosas’ active formulas look good on a wide range of skin tones. Plus, their formulas are vegan, Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free and free from more than 2,700 ingredients that can be toxic, irritating or just plain uncomfortable on your face.

What makes Kosas different

Clean makeup generally tends to favor lighter, more natural makeup looks, and Kosas’ company philosophy values celebrating, not modifying or hiding, individual facial features. You won’t find heavy, full-coverage makeup in Kosas’ lineup. That said, it’s still possible to go bold with Kosas makeup thanks to their creamy bronzers, products for fluffy brows and lipsticks in dark and bright hues.

Kosas seeks to further distinguish itself in the realm of clean beauty by being planet-positive. This means using only biomaterials in their product tubes, tree-free or FSC-certified paper packaging, ethically sourced mica, zero microplastics and more. Kosas is also working toward using more post-consumer recycled materials in their packaging, as well as improving the recyclability of their product components.

Is Kosas worth it

Like most clean beauty, whether or not it’s worth the cost mostly comes down to how much makeup you own and how often you use it. Clean beauty omits controversial synthetic preservatives, which means product shelf life is inherently shorter than standard cosmetics. However, if you’re interested in using more natural makeup and if you’re confident you can use up your Kosas within the product’s lifespan, you’ll probably find Kosas’ colors and performance are worth it.

Another bonus in Kosas’ collection is the prevalence of nourishing botanical ingredients that can act like additional skin care. For example, the brand’s lipsticks contain mango seed butter and jojoba oil for lasting hydration, and the concealer can also act as a spot treatment for blemishes. The amount of good that Kosas makeup can do for your skin makes it a worthwhile brand.

What are the best Kosas products at Sephora to buy?

Kosas Tinted Face Oil Comfy Skin Tint

Part skin care, part light-coverage foundation, this cult-favorite formula includes six different botanical oils to soothe, moisturize, brighten and balance your skin. It’s available in 16 shades that flatter a wide variety of skin tones and undertones. However, since it’s an oil-based formula, users with combination or oily skin may want to follow with setting powder.

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer

Another cult favorite, this concealer features a creamy formula that builds easily and doesn’t crease or turn cakey. It’s formulated with caffeine to minimize dark circles and puffiness, while arnica and hyaluronic acid hydrate, plump and combat redness, improving skin with use. It comes in 28 shades with a fairly inclusive shade range.

Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Powder

Available in 10 shades, this airy, sheer setting powder can help give your complexion a diffused natural finish without looking powdery or heavy. Sweep it on with a tapered brush to set makeup or wherever you want to absorb oil. It’s formulated with bamboo stem extract instead of silicones to reduce shine, while Chinese peony and passionfruit leaf extract smooth skin and reduce the appearance of pores.

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Lipstick

Kosas’ very first product, this lipstick was created by the company’s founder while she was studying chemistry at UC Irvine. The creamy formula hydrates well, even on chapped lips, thanks to its nine botanical oils and butters. The bullet leaves smooth, flattering color coverage and a satin finish. Eight shades are available from Sephora.

Kosas Kosasport Chemistry AHA Deodorant

Perhaps an unexpected offering from a company that focuses on color cosmetics, this natural deodorant is worth considering if you’re wanting to switch from traditional deodorants. The roll-on gel formula fights odor by using AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), which are frequently seen in skin care as exfoliating compounds. In this deodorant, they create a pH environment that’s inhospitable to odor-causing bacteria. It takes a few minutes to dry, but it lasts well for hours (even through workouts) and won’t stain clothing. As an added bonus, it’s available both scented and unscented.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss

It’s called a “lip oil” but it performs like a vinyl-finish, non-sticky lip gloss. The comfortable formula includes hyaluronic acid and avocado oil and shea butters to hydrate and soften. Peptides subtly plump lips without the sting of other plumping lip glosses. Choose from two high-shine nude shades or six bolder, shimmery shades, all of which strike a good balance between pigmented and sheer.

Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Achieve the perfect fluffy brow with this Allure Best of Beauty-winning brow gel. It’s available in 10 shades to help match your brow color exactly, and the custom triangular spoolie lifts and coats every brow hair with product. It’s formulated with nourishing castor oil and vitamins to support brow growth. Biodegradable plant-based fibers add flexible volume.

Kosas Brow Pop Clean Dual-Action Defining Eyebrow Pencil

If you want more definition to your brow look, try this long-wearing pencil, which contains the same nourishing ingredients as the gel in a pencil format. It has a triangular tip that lets you fill in sparse areas with one side and create feathery, hair-like strokes with the other. Use the spoolie end to separate hairs and blend. It’s available in the same 10 shades as the brow gel.

