For those who love their morning jolt, the day doesn’t start until that first cup of coffee or tea. If you need your eyes to look as awake as you feel after downing that cup o’ joe, add this small step to your morning routine. It can help minimize common symptoms around your eye area like dark circles, puffy eyes, dry skin or wrinkles. With a few dabs of the best caffeine eye creams, you can look alive no matter how early you wake up.

What is caffeine eye cream?

Caffeine eye cream is a type of skincare treatment formulated with caffeine. The caffeine can come from coffee beans, tea leaves or a medical-grade source of caffeine. Like regular eye creams, caffeine eye creams are used on the skin beneath and around the eyes. Eye creams are generally thinner and more absorbent than facial creams, which can be too heavy for the delicate area around the eyes.

What symptoms will an eye cream with caffeine help reduce?

Caffeine eye creams can help reduce puffy skin and dark circles around the eye area. Depending on additional ingredients, some caffeine eye creams may offer other benefits. These include reducing wrinkles, improving elasticity and protecting your skin from the sun or free radicals.

How do you apply caffeine eye cream?

Like other eye creams, dab a small amount beneath your eyes and use your ring finger to tamp it into your skin lightly. Avoid getting any cream in your eyes or on your eyelashes. Let the eye cream set before applying any other creams or makeup.

How does caffeine eye cream work?

Eye creams with caffeine deliver visible results for a few reasons. Caffeine acts as a vasoconstrictor. It reduces the size of blood vessels under the skin, diminishing the appearance of dark under-eye circles. Caffeine also has a tightening effect, temporarily smoothing the skin under the treated areas.

Caffeine eye cream does not permanently change the skin’s health around your eyes. Instead, it’s a powerful ingredient to relieve temporary symptoms. Anyone who enjoys a cup of morning coffee or tea can appreciate the rejuvenating effects of a bit of caffeine.

The best caffeine eye creams

GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff

A favorite among customers, this green tea eye cream brightens and smooths dark under-eye circles. Customers appreciate the fresh scent, easy sponge applicator and approachable price point.

SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream

This high-end caffeine eye cream helps reduce puffiness under the eyes and decreases the appearance of wrinkles.

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

This caffeine eye cream is more of a gel-like substance that quickly soaks into your skin. It helps reduce puffiness and dark circles within a few minutes. Users appreciate the fast-acting formula.

DHC Eye Bright Lightweight Eye Gel

Loyal customers swear by this caffeine-infused eye cream. It also works as a moisturizing eye mask or under everyday makeup. It’s a thicker gel-like formula with soothing ingredients such as cucumber and licorice.

100% Pure Organic Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream

This organic coffee bean eye cream works without using traditional ingredients that may irritate your eyes. The company is transparent about its ingredients. This helps anyone with allergies or sensitivities.

Neocutis Lumière Illuminating Eye Cream

This ​​award-winning eye cream uses medical-grade caffeine in its noncomedogenic, dermatologist-tested formula. It helps reduce the prevalence of fine lines and puffy skin.

L’Oreal Paris Dermo-Expertise Eye Defense Eye Cream

This name-brand eye cream moisturizes the skin around the eyes with hyaluronic acid. It also reduces dark circles with caffeine. Users appreciate the cooling sensation and extra-thick consistency as an under-eye moisturizer.

No B.S. Caffeine Eye Cream with Pure Hyaluronic Acid and Plant-Based Squalane Oil

Coffee bean caffeine and quinoa seed extract work together to minimize puffy skin and discoloration. No B.S. avoids parabens, sulfates, gluten, phthalates, toxic petrochemicals and artificial fragrances.

Estetist Caffeine Infused Coffee Eye Lift Cream

This thin eye cream spreads easily across your skin for smooth, moisturizing coverage. Users appreciate the scent-free formula. It uses caffeine to boost the collagen and elastin in your skin for a smoother, calmer complexion.

Glamglow Brighteyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream

A quarter-sized jar packs a punch with this eye cream infused with caffeine and hyaluronic acid. Users say a little goes a long way toward brightening dark circles.

Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Eye Cream

This SPF 15 eye cream offers broad-spectrum sun protection. It also has caffeine for puffy eyes, avocado oil for hydration and retinol for skin elasticity. If you’re looking for an all-in-one eye cream pump, this product does it all.

