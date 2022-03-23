Which Kopari product is best?

Looking for a beauty ingredient that can moisturize dry skin, save damaged hair, remove makeup and even fade scars and stretch marks? You need coconut oil, and Kopari is making the most of this hero ingredient. From moisturizers and exfoliators to lip care and even deodorant, Kopari products deliver nourishing doses of coconut oil anywhere you need it, as with Kopari’s Organic Coconut Melt, a beauty multitasker for head-to-toe hydration.

What to know before you buy a Kopari product

Organic coconut oil is the star

The base of every Kopari product is organic, sustainably sourced coconut oil. Since it’s produced in small batches, it’s of noticeably higher quality. Coconut oil is a beauty multitasker that moisturizes skin and absorbs well, so you won’t feel greasy after applying it.

Coconut oil has a long shelf life compared to other cosmetics oils — not that you’re likely to need it, since coconut oil has so many uses that you’re bound to use it up quickly. It can be used on skin, hair, stretch marks, cuticles and more. According to The National Center for Biotechnology Information, the fatty acids found in coconut oil may even have antimicrobial properties that can help fight acne.

Clean ingredients

Along with coconut oil, Kopari uses nourishing botanicals that enhance the benefits of their hero ingredient. These include ingredients such as shea butter, aloe, avocado oil and passion fruit oil. Kopari formulas omit sulfates, parabens and phthalates, and the brand is Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free and vegan.

A company that gives back

Wanting to make a difference in the places where Kopari sources its coconuts, the company has built housing and supplied water and educational materials for its farming communities in the Philippines. Kopari also partners with TerraCycle so you can recycle your empty plastic packaging.

What to look for in a quality Kopari product

High-grade coconut oil

Coconut oil includes fatty acids and antioxidant-rich Vitamin E that help protect, strengthen and hydrate skin. Kopari’s coconut oil is thoughtfully sourced and carefully cold-pressed and purified, resulting in greater amounts of vitamins and fatty acids and noticeably better texture and performance.

Head-to-toe skin care

While coconut oil alone is a versatile beauty ingredient, Kopari products are formulated to enhance its performance in targeted areas. Along with face products, Kopari makes coconut-oil-powered bath and body scrubs, washes and moisturizers. The brand even makes a popular natural deodorant.

Kopari minis and sets

Depending on your skin type and the climate you live in, a whole jar of coconut oil may last way too long. You may also wish to test the effect of coconut oil on your skin if you have sensitive or oily skin. If that’s the case, look for Kopari’s 2.5-ounce mini jars of Coconut Melt. You can also find deodorant, lip gloss and some body care items in mini sizes for testing or travel.

How to use Kopari coconut oil

Coconut oil has tons of beauty applications.

Use small amounts to treat dry skin patches.

to treat dry skin patches. Drop a spoonful into your bathwater for smooth, scented skin.

into your bathwater for smooth, scented skin. Apply coconut oil to dry, unwashed hair and put it in a bun or braid for 40 minutes or overnight. Shampoo to wash out.

to dry, unwashed hair and put it in a bun or braid for 40 minutes or overnight. Shampoo to wash out. Spread on skin as a shaving oil.

How much you can expect to spend on Kopari products

Kopari products cost $10-$46. Travel-size products and basics like soap can be found for $10-$14, while face products and high-performing moisturizing products cost $29-$46.

Kopari products FAQ

Is Kopari good for your skin?

A. In general, Kopari products are great for skin. They feature carefully chosen, high-quality, skin-loving ingredients. However, pure coconut oil may be comedogenic, so 100% coconut oil products like Kopari Coconut Melt may run the risk of clogging pores. If you struggle with acne, talk to a dermatologist about using Kopari. Overall, Kopari products perform best if you have dry skin or if your goal is a more radiant complexion.

Where are Kopari products made?

A. Kopari products are made in the USA and the brand sources its coconut oil sustainably from small family farms in the Philippines.

What’s the best Kopari product to buy?

Top Kopari product

Kopari Organic Coconut Melt

What you need to know: This smooth coconut oil balm is a multitasker: Use it on dry skin, as a hair mask, to remove makeup and more.

What you’ll love: It’s solid in the jar, but easy to melt in your hands, and the texture is smooth and simple to work with. The coconut oil absorbs quickly so you won’t be left feeling greasy. It’s great for taking care of dry patches and nourishing dry or damaged hair.

What you should consider: Pure coconut oil of comparable quality can be found for less, and some users were disappointed by the amount of plastic packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

Top Kopari product for the money

Kopari Natural Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant

What you need to know: This natural deodorant, an Allure Best of Beauty winner, effectively prevents odor by using activated charcoal and the antimicrobial properties of coconut oil.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated without aluminum, baking soda or silicone. Instead, it relies on plant-based enzymes, sage oil and coconut oil that help prevent and break down odor-causing bacteria. Coconut water adds additional soothing properties. It’s available in six scents as well as fragrance-free, and the gel-stick formula dries clear.

What you should consider: It’s not an antiperspirant, so you will still sweat. As with some other natural deodorants, it may need to be reapplied throughout the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

Kopari Lip Glossy

What you need to know: This hydrating high-shine lip gloss pairs coconut oil with other emollients to deeply moisturize lips without leaving them sticky.

What you’ll love: Nourish chapped lips with plant-derived squalane, a source of omega fatty acids, and soothing shea butter. It’s available in two shades, untinted Original and Birthday Suit, which is sheer pink with a slight gold shimmer.

What you should consider: Some users felt they needed to reapply often since the formula felt too thin to provide lasting hydration.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

