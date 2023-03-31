Which toddler trampoline is best?

If you’re tired of telling your little one not to bounce on the bed and the couch, it might be time to invest in a toddler trampoline. Trampolines are loads of fun for toddlers, and they can also help their motor skills and are great for channeling all the excess energy.

However, it’s important to choose a trampoline that’s safe and appropriate for a toddler. If you’re looking for something versatile, consider the convertible SmarTrike Toddler Trampoline with Ball Pit.

What to know before you buy a toddler trampoline

Size

Most toddler trampolines range from around 3-7 feet in diameter. The right option for you and your child depends on how much space you have for a trampoline, the age of your toddler and how they want to bounce.

3 to 4 feet: These compact trampolines are great for basic solo bouncing, ideally with a handlebar for toddlers to hold on to so they don’t go over the edge.

These compact trampolines are great for basic solo bouncing, ideally with a handlebar for toddlers to hold on to so they don’t go over the edge. 5 feet and up: Bigger trampolines are better for older toddlers or for two toddlers to play on together. They usually have enclosures, so there’s no need for a handle, giving kids more freedom to bounce in different ways. They’re ideal for outdoor use or if you have plenty of indoor space.

Enclosure

Trampolines for kids often come with net enclosures for safety. They keep little ones from accidentally jumping off the trampoline’s edge, which could lead to an injury. These safety enclosures are even more important for toddlers and little kids, who are more likely to misjudge a bounce or lose control of their motion.

Age range

All trampolines have a recommended age range that you should check out before buying. Some are suitable for young toddlers 12 months and up, while others have a minimum age of 24 or 36 months. An upper age limit isn’t always defined, but kids grow out of smaller trampolines quicker than they do bigger ones. However, there’s usually a maximum weight limit, so you can tell when your child can no longer safely use their trampoline.

What to look for in a quality toddler trampoline

Play accessories

Some toddler trampolines come with accessories to make playtime even more fun. For instance, you can find options with slides or basketball hoops attached.

Color or design

While most toddlers won’t mind how their new toy looks, some manufacturers offer a range of color options. Some also feature more elaborate designs aimed at kids, such as those featuring rainforest animals or unicorns.

Padding

The springs should always be covered and ideally padded. This way, if your child misjudges and lands on the springs, it won’t hurt badly. It also keeps little fingers from getting caught in the springs while climbing on and off.

Handlebar

Small trampolines for young toddlers often have handlebars to help keep kids safe in one spot while they bounce. In most cases, these bars are removable, so you can take them off when toddlers are old enough not to need them.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler trampoline

You can find small ones for around $50 to $100, while larger trampolines with enclosures and accessories can cost $100 to $300.

Toddler trampoline FAQ

Is jumping on a trampoline good for toddlers?

A. Jumping on a trampoline can help build toddlers’ motor skills, coordination and balance, all while having fun. Moreover, it’s a great form of active play and can help burn off some of that seemingly endless toddler energy.

That said, toddlers’ bones are more fragile than those of older children and adults, so there’s an increased risk of injury. You should always supervise your toddler when using a trampoline and keep trampolining sessions reasonably short.

Are toddler trampolines for indoor or outdoor use?

A. That depends. You can find some models that are meant for indoor use only, some for outdoor use only and others that are suitable for indoor or outdoor use. You can decide on the best option for your child and your home setup. If you choose an outdoor trampoline, make sure to set it up on a level but relatively soft surface, such as grass or bark chips.

What’s the best toddler trampoline to buy?

Top toddler trampoline

SmarTrike Toddler Trampoline with Ball Pit

What you need to know: Transforming from a trampoline to a ball pit, this is a wonderfully versatile piece of play equipment.

What you’ll love: It comes with a handlebar for safety, which is removable as your child grows and no longer needs it. The padding around the edges and the springless design minimize the chance of injury. It comes with 100 ball pit balls.

What you should consider: Switching between trampoline and ball pit modes is a bit of a pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toddler trampoline for the money

Asee’m 60-Inch Trampoline for Kids with Net

What you need to know: This 5-foot trampoline is suitable for toddlers of 12 months and up but is large enough to accommodate bigger kids.

What you’ll love: Since it’s low to the ground, toddlers can get on and off more easily than on a taller trampoline. It has a safety enclosure, so little ones can’t accidentally jump off the edge.

What you should consider: It’s somewhat tricky to assemble, and the instructions could be more precise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes 7-Foot Climb ‘N Slide Trampoline

What you need to know: Part trampoline, part slide, it’s great fun for older toddlers and little kids of 36 months and up.

What you’ll love: Kids can enjoy climbing up the ladder, sliding down the slide and bouncing on the trampoline in between. It measures 7 feet in diameter, so it’s large enough for a couple of kids to play together. It has a safety enclosure.

What you should consider: Some buyers found it didn’t remain sturdy over time when exposed to the elements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

