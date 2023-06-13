BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

THERE’S STILL TIME TO GET THE PERFECT FATHER’S DAY GIFT

Father’s Day is coming fast. There’s less than a week until the big day. If you’ve been procrastinating, don’t worry, thanks to Amazon’s quick shipping, you can still get some excellent gifts, if you order today. Whether your dad wants to grill, play sports or read on a Kindle, we’ve got him covered with this selection of popular items.

Shop this article: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer, Kindle Denim

HOT GIFTS YOU CAN STILL GET IN TIME FOR THIS WEEKEND

Dad deserves the best. Unfortunately, he might never treat himself to the things he loves. That’s where you come in. We’ve picked three of this year’s top products that are perfect for Father’s Day (and still available). And to make these items even more desirable, right now, all three are on sale at Amazon.

AirPods : Dads love music and podcasts. These top wireless earbuds can give him a full day of listening enjoyment, making them perfect for day trips and fishing excursions.

: Dads love music and podcasts. These top wireless earbuds can give him a full day of listening enjoyment, making them perfect for day trips and fishing excursions. Meater Plus thermometer : Combining grilling and high-tech gadgets, this wireless meat thermometer will help your dad be the star of any backyard affair. The dual temperature sensors monitor both the meat and the ambient temperature of the grill.

: Combining grilling and high-tech gadgets, this wireless meat thermometer will help your dad be the star of any backyard affair. The dual temperature sensors monitor both the meat and the ambient temperature of the grill. Kindle Denim: Your dad is cool, but is he cool enough for a denim-colored Kindle? Of course, he is! And right now, you can get it for 20% off, so that makes you cool, too.

EVEN IF YOU CAN’T ORDER TODAY, YOU STILL HAVE SOME GREAT GIFT OPTIONS

One standout gift option we’re seeing this year is experiential gifts. Now that restrictions have been lifted, and the world is fully open, people want to experience new things. There are even studies that suggest recipients derive more joy from experiencing things than receiving them. And the best thing about these types of gifts is you can get them at the very last minute and still look like a gift-giving champ.

Another sure-fire option is to get your dad anything related to pickleball. This year, we’ve seen the father-aged demographic go wild for the sport. It’s pickleball season in most parts of the country, and you can help him invest in his game this year, even if it’s just with a gift card so he can pick out what he wants.

BEST FATHER’S DAY GIFTS YOU CAN STILL ORDER TODAY

Wallet Ninja Multitool Card

This ingenious gift is the size of a credit card, so it can easily fit in your dad’s wallet. It can function as 18 tools, including a screwdriver, a bottle opener, a cell phone stand, a fruit peeler, a nail puller, a hex wrench and more. It is made with heat-treated steel so it won’t break, bend or rust.

Universal Travel Adapter

Fathers who travel will appreciate this handy universal adapter. It can be used in over 150 countries to charge up to six devices. The built-in fuse and other safety features help protect your sensitive equipment, such as cell phones, laptops, tablets and more.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

If your dad likes pour-over coffee, he will love this classic model with an elegant, timeless design. It is made from non-porous borosilicate glass which does not absorb odors. Once ready, the coffee can be covered and refrigerated, so your dad can reheat it without losing flavor.

Kubb Premium Size Outdoor Tossing Game

This fun yard game from Sweden is also known as Viking Chess. The goal is to knock down all of your opponents’ Kubbs and then topple the King. The pieces are made of durable, eco-friendly hardwood, and the game can be played on a lawn or on a beach.

Cuisinart BBQ Deluxe Grill Set

Dads who love to barbecue need a high-quality grill set. This offering from Cuisinart has everything he needs to make an unforgettable impression. It comes with a chef’s spatula, grill tongs, a digital temperature fork, a silicone basting brush, and much, much more. There are 20 pieces in all including a rugged carry case.

Kindle Denim

If your dad likes to read, he will appreciate this glare-free Kindle that comes in a modern denim color. The 300 ppi displays crisp text, while a single charge can last up to six weeks. This lightweight model comes with 16 GB of storage so your dad can bring an entire library with him wherever he goes.

Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

The Meater Plus gives you a precision cooking experience while grilling. This wireless, long-range meat thermometer lets you monitor your cooking progress, no matter where you are. The dual sensors let your dad see at a glance the internal temperature of the meat as well as the ambient temperature of the grill so he can achieve the perfect level of doneness.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

When used with the Apple charging case, these wireless earbuds deliver over 24 hours of listening time. Even if your dad isn’t the best with tech, these earbuds are simple to use. Dad just needs to take them out of the case, put them in his ears and they connect automatically to his nearby device.

Onix Graphite Z5 Graphite Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. Give your dad what he needs to succeed with this high-performance paddle. The handle mimics a tennis racket handle so it is easy to crossover from one sport to the other. The durable edge guard protects the paddle from accidental wild swings.

