Which Christmas wreath is best?

Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.

The best Christmas wreath will be sized for your door, window or wall so that it doesn’t look too large or too small. It will also be well-made and fit with the decor of your home. The festive National Tree Company’s Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath is decorated with 100 white LEDs and red Christmas balls and can help you brighten up your home for the holidays.

What to know before you buy a Christmas wreath

What does a Christmas wreath symbolize?

While many might hang a wreath on their door and put up a Christmas tree simply to decorate for the season, a Christmas wreath contains a number of elements that represent aspects of the Christian faith. The evergreen branches and never-ending circle, for example, can be a symbol of eternal life. On the other hand, in the secular world, a Christmas wreath has a more personal meaning: if a wreath is on your door, you are promising a friendly welcome to all who enter.

Where are you going to hang your Christmas wreath?

The first and most important thing you need to decide before purchasing a Christmas wreath is knowing where you will hang it. A Christmas wreath a window will be different from a front-door wreath: smaller and possibly less ornate so that it doesn’t overpower the window, but not so small that it gets lost.

In fact, there are many places in your home where a small Christmas wreath may be best, but if you want to hang one on a large open wall, look for a much bigger and more dazzling option. Besides size and overall aesthetics, however, some Christmas wreaths are only recommended for indoor use, so this is another aspect to keep in mind.

What to look for in a quality Christmas wreath

Proper size

As noted above, size is extremely important when choosing a Christmas wreath. If you pick one that is too small, it will be overwhelmed by its surroundings, and the inverse is true as well. When hanging on a door, for example, the Christmas wreath should not extend to the edge of the door, it should offer somewhere from 3 to 6 inches of space on both sides.

Lighted

Many people prefer lighted wreaths as this makes the decoration stand out a little more. Even the best Christmas wreaths aren’t brightly lit, though, because this would draw your attention away from the beauty of the wreath. If you want bright lights on your wreath, you will need to purchase Christmas lights separately and add them to your wreath.

Pre-decorated

Not all Christmas wreaths are pre-decorated. Some models are plain, so you can leave them as they are or customize with your own decorations.

Flame-resistant

Whichever Christmas wreath you purchase, make sure it is flame-resistant. Holiday decorations, especially candles, are responsible for a drastic increase in household fires.

Hypoallergenic

If you have anyone who is sensitive to the smells and materials that are associated with the holiday season, look for a hypoallergenic Christmas wreath to make their life more pleasant.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas wreath

Whether you are purchasing a live Christmas wreath or an artificial one, you can expect to pay from $10 for a small wreath to $150 or more for a large wreath.

Christmas wreath FAQ

When should I put up my Christmas decorations?

A. The official beginning of the Christmas season is the first Sunday of Advent, or four Sundays before Christmas day. The date can be anywhere from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, depending on the year. Practically speaking, since many people have a long weekend for Thanksgiving, that is often the ideal time to put up decorations.

When should I take my Christmas decorations down?

A. The official end to the Christmas season is the Feast of the Epiphany, which takes place nearly two weeks after Christmas day. If you’ve ever wondered, Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 are the well-known 12 days of Christmas. Many believe that Christmas decorations should not be taken down until the official conclusion of the 6-week-long celebration.

What’s the best Christmas wreath to buy?

Top Christmas wreath

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath

What you need to know: This customer favorite is a festive 30-inch wreath that features red decorations and white LED lights.

What you’ll love: The wreath has 100 white LED lights that are powered by batteries. It has a built-in timer that offers 8 hours on and 16 hours off. The wreath is made of fire-resistant materials and is trimmed with red and green leaf sprigs along with red christmas balls.

What you should consider: While this is a beautiful wreath, a few users were hoping that the lights would be brighter.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond, Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Christmas wreath for the money

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Crestwood Spruce

What you need to know: If you are looking for a slightly smaller, more affordable Christmas wreath, this 24-inch model is a solid option.

What you’ll love: This wreath is designed to have an ultrarealistic appearance. It features 160 individually crafted branch tips to give it a full look. It is fire-resistant, nonallergenic and comes with 50 white LED lights and a timer.

What you should consider: This wreath arrives tightly packed in a box and needs some initial TLC to get it looking its best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Northlight Lush Mixed Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath

What you need to know: If you are just looking for a plain, realistic wreath, this 36-inch PVC wreath can last for years.

What you’ll love: Whether you want to decorate it yourself or just leave it as is, this large wreath adds a festive flair to your home. It is only recommended for indoor use or outdoor covered use and comes with a heavy-duty triple-metal-ring frame for secure hanging. It is flame-retardant and comes in one piece, so it is easy to pack and store.

What you should consider: This wreath is not quite as full as some users had hoped, but it is still a nice-looking ornament.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

