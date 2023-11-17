Get ready for the holidays with these Black Friday deals

The holidays are approaching — and we all know they can get pricey. That’s why we’ve searched for the best Black Friday holiday deals on Amazon. You can find excellent discounts on everything from gifts to games to holiday decor.

This year, Black Friday officially falls on Nov. 24, but Amazon already has some great Black Friday holiday deals. Some of our favorites include the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree and the classic family game Hasbro Jenga.

Holiday decor deals

If you’re looking to update your holiday decor, Black Friday is a great time to find deals. There’s everything on offer from artificial Christmas trees and wreaths to Christmas lights and light projectors.

44% OFF

With its impressive realism, this artificial Christmas tree can pass for the real thing. Measuring 9 feet tall and 5.5 feet across at the widest point, it fills a large space nicely. It’s pre-lit with 900 white lights.

20% OFF COUPON

This snowflake Christmas light projector is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. It turns your wall or the exterior of your home into a magical Christmas scene. It’s bright even outdoors and at a distance.

Other holiday decor deals worth checking out

Holiday toy and game deals

While the holidays aren’t all about kids, most people have some children in their life they need to buy for, and Black Friday is an ideal time to save money on toys. You’ll also find great deals on games to keep your entire household entertained over the holidays.

50% OFF

Containing 15 adorable pets, this set is a perfect holiday gift for kids who collect Littlest Pet Shop toys. They’re suitable for ages 4 and up and are compatible with standard Littlest Pet Shop play sets.

38% OFF

Who doesn’t love a game of Jenga? It’s a family favorite for a reason and can get you through those long days around the holidays. It could save some family squabbles — although it might cause a few of its own.

Other toy and game deals worth checking out

The Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 can fire its five rounds at 90 feet per second. 50% OFF

Azul is a fun strategic family game for ages 8 and up, involving making tile mosaics to score the most points. 46% OFF

Mattel Games UNO Card Game is fast-paced, easy to pick up and perfect for the holidays. 33% OFF

Hasbro Trouble is a classic board game for the whole family. 58% OFF

Zombie Kittens Card Game is suitable for ages 7 and up but fun enough to keep teens and adults interested. 29% OFF

Holiday gift deals

Unless you’re intensely prepared, you probably still have holiday gifts to buy. With plenty of Black Friday deals on holiday gifts, you can find something for most recipients.

52% OFF

If you’re looking for a big-ticket gift for a coffee lover in your life, this is the perfect chance to save big and get a lot for your money. This bean-to-cup coffee machine makes espressos, ice coffee, Americanos and long coffees. It also has a steamer wand, so you can use it to turn espresso into specialty drinks, such as cappuccinos and flat whites.

40% OFF

These wireless headphones make a great stocking stuffer or small gift. They have great audio quality for the price, including deep bass. They last eight hours between charges, plus they have a charging case that holds 24 hours’ worth of charge.

Other holiday gift deals worth checking out

When do Amazon Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and this is when Amazon’s official Black Friday deals will begin. However, you can find early Black Friday deals on Amazon, too. They run through most of November. They also tend to extend across the Black Friday weekend, so expect deals all the way through until the end of Cyber Monday on Nov. 27.

Tips for getting the best prices

Look for coupons. Some products on Amazon have coupon discounts in addition to their regular Black Friday discounts. There’s a box you need to check on the product listing page to apply the coupon.

Some products on Amazon have coupon discounts in addition to their regular Black Friday discounts. There’s a box you need to check on the product listing page to apply the coupon. Consider “subscribe and save” deals. You’ll sometimes save money by subscribing to receive a particular product on a regular basis — say, weekly or monthly. However, you’re free to cancel at any time, so you could take advantage of the discount and cancel further subscription deliveries.

You’ll sometimes save money by subscribing to receive a particular product on a regular basis — say, weekly or monthly. However, you’re free to cancel at any time, so you could take advantage of the discount and cancel further subscription deliveries. Check other retailers. While we’re focusing on Amazon in this article, it doesn’t always have the best prices. Consider checking other retailers that have big Black Friday sales, such as Walmart and Best Buy.

While we’re focusing on Amazon in this article, it doesn’t always have the best prices. Consider checking other retailers that have big Black Friday sales, such as Walmart and Best Buy. Be flexible with brands. Not every product will be discounted on Black Friday, so you might end up missing some great deals if you’re set on a specific brand or product.

Why trust our recommendations?

We at BestReviews have been testing and researching products since 2014, so we know how to sort the good from the bad. We carefully scour Amazon for the biggest discounts on products worth buying. Around Black Friday, we stay on top of updating this article, so you’ll see the latest and best deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews.

