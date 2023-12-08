Here are the 2023 holiday shipping deadlines you need to know

December is already here, and the holidays are fast approaching. Don’t let the season catch you off guard. There’s nothing worse than a package arriving too late to make it under the tree in time to be opened on Christmas morning. If you’re mailing gifts anywhere in the U.S., make sure you send them on time to arrive before Christmas. To simplify this process, we have compiled the deadlines for different states and shipping agencies.

Whether you’re buying someone that Loftie alarm clock they’ve had their eye on all year or the Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum that went super viral on TikTok, send it off before the dates below to make sure it arrives in time — or even earlier, if you want to play it safe.

U.S. Postal Service holiday shipping deadlines

For the lower 48 states only (excludes Hawaii and Alaska):

USPS Ground Advantage — Ship by Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Ship by Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Ship by Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Ship by Dec. 20

Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage — Ship by Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Ship by Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Ship by Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Ship by Dec. 20

Alaska:

USPS Ground Advantage — Ship by Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Ship by Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Ship by Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Ship by Dec. 20

International and military deadlines are earlier. Check the USPS website for a complete list.

FedEx holiday shipping deadlines

Ground and Home delivery: Between Dec. 15 for five-day shipping and Dec. 21 for one-day shipping

Ground Economy — Ship by Dec. 13

Express Saver — Ship by Dec. 19

2Day and 2Day A.M. — Ship by Dec. 20

FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours — Ship by Dec. 21

Same-day services: Ship by Dec 22

For more options including freight services and international dates, check the FedEx website.

UPS holiday shipping deadlines

3 Day Select — Ship by Dec. 19

2nd Day Air services — Ship by Dec. 20

Next Day Air services — Ship by Dec. 21 (Dec. 22 with Saturday delivery options)

For all options, including ground and international shipping, check the UPS website.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews.

