Which blush maxi dress is best?

It feels great when you find the perfect outfit for your next outing, and a blush maxi dress is an excellent choice if you want to add a soft, feminine touch to a cute but comfortable look. The best part about a maxi is its ability to adapt to each occasion with the right accessories.

If you are looking for a sexy but casual blush maxi dress to wear to your next adventure, the R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a blush maxi dress

Its style and hue

A blush maxi dress can boast various silhouettes, necklines and sleeve types, but its length stays the same. It should land between the ankle and the top of your foot. Any higher, and it gets into midi dress territory.

Blush is a medium pink that is nearly neutral. That means you can wear a blush maxi dress anywhere. Whether you are wearing it to the beach over your bikini or at a wedding, it adds a soft, feminine touch to your style.

While there are no official style rules that prevent you from pairing your blush dress with blush accessories, you might want to avoid that — unless you’re a bridesmaid, and the bride is having a “blush and bashful” wedding like Julia Roberts’ Shelby character in “Steel Magnolias.” If that’s the case, have fun with it.

If you love a bold look, a bright blue, purple or orange complement blush exceptionally well. It also looks fantastic with a gold, camel or navy blue. Otherwise, try pairing it with neutrals such as beige, white or gray.

Its neckline

The perfect neckline can elevate your blush maxi dress’s fit by accentuating your curves in all the right places. Here are five common necklines.

Crew : Covers the entire chest and lands high on the neck.

: Covers the entire chest and lands high on the neck. Halter : Wraps around the back of the neck, leaving the shoulders bare.

: Wraps around the back of the neck, leaving the shoulders bare. V-neck : Comes to a point at the center of the chest.

: Comes to a point at the center of the chest. Strapless : Stays put with the help of a tight, elastic bodice.

: Stays put with the help of a tight, elastic bodice. Scoop: Similar to the crew, it encircles the neck but lands lower on the chest.

Its silhouette

The shape of your blush maxi dress can help you hide the parts of your body you wish to mask and highlight the areas you want to feature. Here are six popular fits.

A-line : Hugs the chest and waist, then flares at the hip.

: Hugs the chest and waist, then flares at the hip. Empire : Snug on your bust and flares from there.

: Snug on your bust and flares from there. Mermaid : Fitted at the top, waist and hip, then flares below the hip.

: Fitted at the top, waist and hip, then flares below the hip. Sheath : Tight on your entire body and shows off your curves.

: Tight on your entire body and shows off your curves. Shift : Loose on your whole body.

: Loose on your whole body. Wrap: Gathers with a tie at your waist and flares from there.

What to look for in a quality blush maxi dress

A flattering fit

Ever wonder which sleeves, neckline and silhouettes flatter your shape best? Here is a list of common body types and the fits that can help you flaunt your figure.

Bigger on the bottom : A-line, empire, mermaid belted shift and wrap.

: A-line, empire, mermaid belted shift and wrap. Bigger on the top : A-line, empire and wrap.

: A-line, empire and wrap. Bigger in the middle : A-line, belted shift and wrap.

: A-line, belted shift and wrap. Hourglass : A-line, mermaid, sheath, belted shift and wrap.

: A-line, mermaid, sheath, belted shift and wrap. Athletic: A-line, sheath, shift and wrap.

Added details

The best blush maxi dress can highlight your style with added features such as a low back, straps you can tie in different ways, ruffles at the hem or neckline, a fitted bodice or a wrap at the waist.

Whatever details you add, ensure they do not get in the way of your dress’s comfort or fit. For example, an added tie at the waist can look chic, but something is wrong if you need to adjust it every few minutes when you wear it. A great way to avoid this is by looking for constructive comments about fit issues in the item’s online reviews.

Easy care

Having the ability to wash your blush maxi dress at home is a luxury. Besides freeing you from yet another errand, it decreases your per-wear cost by a lot.

How much you can expect to spend on a blush maxi dress

A high-quality blush maxi dress costs between $20-$60, depending on its added details and fabric.

Blush maxi dress FAQ

Does your maxi dress need lining?

A. Lining ensures that your dress does not show the outline of your undergarments and prevents it from being transparent in daylight. Unless you are going to wear it to a formal occasion, it is not necessary.

Which maxi dress can help you create an hourglass silhouette?

A. A wrap dress is an excellent way to create the iconic shape since the wrap cinches the waist, making it look smaller as it accentuates your bustline with a V-neck and your hips with a slight flare.

What’s the best blush maxi dress to buy?

Top blush maxi dress

R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This adorable boho-style dress shows off your back with the security of added straps for support in all the right places.

What you’ll love: It lets you pick between wearing it as a halter or strapless dress. The front of the bodice is elastic, with three straps that wrap around your back. It also has a drawstring on the low back so you can adjust its height.

What you should consider: If you have a larger chest, consider wearing it as a strapless dress, as the halter strap might be slightly uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blush maxi dress for the money

TheMogan Casual V-Neck Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This loose and comfortable dress is sure to be a go-to when the weather warms up.

What you’ll love: This is a stylish shift silhouette you can take to the beach or a night out with the right accessories. It boasts a V-neck, spaghetti straps and pockets. It comes in sizes SM-XL, and it is machine-washable for easy care.

What you should consider: While you can belt this to create a fitted shape, it won’t show off your figure on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bon Rosy 3/4 Sleeve Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This dress lets you go from day to night with a quick shoe change.

What you’ll love: This is a flattering wrap dress that creates a beautiful shape for any body type. While it is mostly polyester, it features spandex for a comfortable fit. It can be worn to practically any occasion, depending on how you style it.

What you should consider: Since it has three-quarter sleeves, it might be a little too warm to wear in hot weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

