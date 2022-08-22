Which Nike woven shorts are best?

Nike woven shorts are excellent if you want durable workout gear that keeps its shape over time. The best shorts have an inseam that gives you coverage, pockets for your essentials and built-in underwear for breathability.

A top pair is the Nike Men’s Flex Stride 5-Inch Brief Running Shorts. They have all those features and are made with Dri-Fit technology, which keeps you cool and dry.

What to know before you buy Nike woven shorts

What are Nike woven shorts?

Unlike a knit, Nike woven shorts are constructed by weaving several yarns together to create a fabric that retains its shape and does not usually stretch.

They are loose fitting, can be constructed for improved airflow to keep you cool and they do a better job keeping their shape than knit fabrics. Due to their rigidity, woven fabrics usually require elastic at the waist to keep them up.

Shorts inseam lengths

The inseam length of your Nike shorts can make a huge difference in how they make you feel while wearing them. Since woven fabrics do not give you the same stretch as a knit, shorter woven shorts with curved sides give you more freedom to move around than longer ones. However, if you prefer more coverage, consider mid-length shorts because longer shorts might be a bit too restricting.

The inseam is measured from the middle of the crotch to the bottom of the hemline, in standard ranges.

Short : Sits high on your thighs with a 1- to 3-inch inseam.

: Sits high on your thighs with a 1- to 3-inch inseam. Medium-short : Rests at your mid-thighs with a 4- to 6-inch inseam.

: Rests at your mid-thighs with a 4- to 6-inch inseam. Medium-long : Lands on your low thighs with a 7- to 10-inch inseam.

: Lands on your low thighs with a 7- to 10-inch inseam. Long: Usually sits just above your knee or below it with an inseam of 11 inches or longer.

Woven shorts rise

The rise on your shorts is measured from the middle of the crotch to the top of the waistband. There are three common rises.

Low-rise : Sits 2 inches below the navel and measures 8 inches or lower.

: Sits 2 inches below the navel and measures 8 inches or lower. Mid-rise : Rests just below the navel and is 9 to 10 inches long.

: Rests just below the navel and is 9 to 10 inches long. High-rise: Lands at or above the navel at 11 inches or higher.

What to look for in quality Nike woven shorts

Built-in underwear

Built-in underwear is a huge bonus on Nike woven shorts. It’s typically made from thin, moisture-wicking material to prevent excess moisture from sticking around during your most strenuous workouts.

This layer also provides added coverage where you need it most and is designed to prevent other common issues runners experience, such as chafing and bunching.

Added airflow

Staying cool is essential when your body heats up and you need to keep moving. Woven shorts typically increase the airflow through the use of mesh panels along the sides and curved hemlines.

Since they are made from thicker materials, Nike woven shorts also implement advanced technology such as Dri-Fit fabrics that pull sweat away from your body to the surface of the material, where it quickly dries so you can keep going.

Pockets

Whether they are at your hips or hidden in your waistband, added pockets let you secure small items such as your house key while you work out. Since Nike woven shorts are made with stiffer fabrics, they are reasonably secure compared to the pockets on your knit shorts.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike woven shorts

Depending on the material, added features and design, you can expect to pay between $25-$120.

Nike woven shorts FAQ

What is the best underwear to wear under your woven shorts?

A. Consider getting breathable underwear made from natural materials that are moisture-wicking.

What is the best brief to wear under your woven shorts?

A. You can maintain the benefits of your shorts with a pair of Nike Dri-Fit briefs, built to keep you comfortable and dry.

What are the best Nike woven shorts to buy?

Top Nike woven shorts

Nike Men’s Flex Stride 5-Inch Brief Running Shorts

What you need to know: Nike has enhanced the breathability of these shorts in high-sweat areas to help regulate your temperature as you run.

What you’ll love: These lined shorts are made from lightweight, soft-woven Dri-Fit fabric to keep you comfortable. They have added ventilation in the back to keep you cool as you sweat. They also have pockets at the hips and a zippered pocket at the back to help you secure your workout essentials.

What you should consider: The 5-inch inseam might be a little short for some people’s taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike woven shorts for the money

Nike Women’s Dri-Fit Tempo Running Shorts

What you need to know: These breathable shorts are excellent for running.

What you’ll love: They are short with a 3-inch hemline and have mesh side panels for added airflow. The waistband secures with an internal drawstring, and they have interior briefs for comfort. They also use Dri-Fit technology to prevent excess moisture from sticking around.

What you should consider: Some might prefer a short with a higher rise or longer hemline.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Women’s Dri-Fit Tempo Track 3.5 Shorts

What you need to know: These are mid-rise and built to keep you cool and dry during your most rigorous workouts.

What you’ll love: They have a curved 3-inch hemline at each side for improved range of motion, side mesh panels for added airflow and are made with Dri-Fit technology to keep you cool. They have built-in underwear for comfort and an added pocket in the waistband for small items.

What you should consider: Due to their mesh side panels, these shorts do not have pockets at the hips, which might be a deal breaker for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

