Amazon slashes prices on Le Creuset cookware ahead of October Prime Day

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is coming up fast, but you don’t have to wait until the Oct. 10-11 shopping event to get great deals on Amazon. There are other great sales in the days leading up to the October Prime Day event — if you know where to look.

For example, right now, you can score some amazing deals on Le Creuset cookware on Amazon by checking out the Specials Shop, where the heirloom-quality French cast-iron pieces are currently up to 30% off.

Le Creuset cookware to get on sale before October Prime Day even arrives

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou, 3.75qt.

Le Creuset’s Signature Cassadou is one of its most iconic pieces, great for simmering, frying, one-pot meals and more. It has a traditional, low-profile design with extra surface area, which means you can sear and brown more things without crowding the pan. Its ergonomic handles make it easy to maneuver from the stovetop to the oven to the table. It’s currently $219.95 — 30% off its normal price of $315.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Casserole, 9-Inch

For anyone who loves casseroles or baked goods, this square baking dish is a kitchen must-have. And during this pre-Prime Day sale, it’s an absolute steal at just $80.50, marked down by 30% from its usual list price of $114.95.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 qt.

Le Creuset is famous for its Dutch ovens, and for good reason. They’re kitchen workhorses — versatile, durable and able to be handed down for generations. Many home cooks have a Le Creuset oven that belonged to a parent or grandparent. And thanks to this sale, you have a chance to score a new family heirloom for just $379.95 — still an investment, sure, but 17% less than the usual price of $459.95.

Le Creuset Stoneware French Press, 34 oz.

Is there any more luxurious way to make a morning pot of coffee than in a colorful, enamel-covered, stoneware French press? I would argue that there is not, and thanks to this Le Creuset sale, you can enjoy your morning cup in French luxury every morning. This French press is designed to last for generations, and during the sale, you can get it for just $59.50, 30% less than its regular list price of $84.95.

Le Creuset Stoneware 9″ Heritage Pie Dish

Fall baking season is upon us, and there’s no prettier place for a pie than this stoneware heritage dish. Available in seven enameled colors, it’s currently discounted by 20% — just $44.80 during Amazon’s pre-Prime Day sale, compared to $55.95 regularly.

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, 1.7 qt.

If you’re going to treat yourself to that French press, you’ll need something just as pretty to heat the water that goes in it. This enamel-on-steel teapot is just the thing. It’s currently 20% off. You can get it at $91.95 instead of its usual price of $114.95.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven

Who doesn’t love freshly baked bread? Treat yourself to a loaf anytime you want with an heirloom quality cast-iron bread oven — on sale for 20% off its usual price of $299.95.

