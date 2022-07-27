Feed your dog twice a day at the same time so they get used to the routine. They should always have access to clean, cold water.

Which Victor dog food is best?

Determining what food to feed your dog is one of the most important decisions to make as an owner. Recipes should provide holistic support, from enhancing their immune system to supplying energy to enjoy the day. Food should also cater to the dog’s specific needs, including allergies or metabolic issues.

Victor Super Premium Pet Food features over a dozen different formulas with both general recipes and ones targeting specific lifestyles. A top pick, the Victor Select Lamb Meal and Brown Rice formula gives a boost to all dogs, especially those with common sensitivities.

What to know before you buy Victor dog food

About Victor dog food

Based in Texas, Victor prepares dog food formulas for dogs of all ages, breeds and lifestyles. However, most formulas are high in protein and intended for dogs with medium to high energy levels who lead active lives. In particular, Victor dog food formulas suit working and hunting dogs as well as those who go on long hikes and other adventures.

Dry vs. wet dog food

Victor offers both dry and wet dog food, though most owners prefer to feed dry food. It’s easy to serve and clean, aids in teeth cleaning and lasts a long time under proper storage conditions.

Some dogs, however, may prefer or need wet food, which is gentler on teeth and gums. It is more aromatic, which helps encourage picky eaters to dine, and assists in hydration. Wet food, though, will deplete more quickly than dry and tends to cost much more over time, especially if feeding larger dogs. In some cases, wet and dry can be combined to soften kibble and make mealtime more enticing.

Size

Each bag of dry dog food may come in two, three or four sizes depending on the formula. Small bags are around 5 pounds, while medium bags are typically 15 to 30 pounds. Most recipes are offered in large 40-pound bags, and some even come in the biggest size at 50 pounds.

The size of the bag should match the general size of your dog. However, sizing up can be cost-effective, as the per-pound price goes down in bigger bags. To preserve kibble, keep the bag sealed and stored in a container free from moisture, heat, sunlight and humidity.

Wet food comes in 13.2-ounce cans and may be sold six or 12 to a pack.

What to look for in quality Victor dog food

Product lines

Victor dog food has three product lines for their dry dog food formula.

Classic : The five formulas in this line feature balanced diets for dogs of all ages and lifestyles. Recipes incorporate meats, vegetables, fruits and grains along with vitamins and minerals. The main source of protein is beef, pork or chicken.

: The five formulas in this line feature balanced diets for dogs of all ages and lifestyles. Recipes incorporate meats, vegetables, fruits and grains along with vitamins and minerals. The main source of protein is beef, pork or chicken. Select : Focused on eliminating common allergens, this group of recipes is ideal for dogs with digestive sensitivities. Several formulas are grain-free, while others are free from gluten, chicken and soy.

: Focused on eliminating common allergens, this group of recipes is ideal for dogs with digestive sensitivities. Several formulas are grain-free, while others are free from gluten, chicken and soy. Purpose: This line is designed to support dogs in need, whether they should improve their skin and coat, lose weight or ease pressure on their joints. These recipes are specific to ages, lifestyles or conditions and likely won’t be used continuously throughout a dog’s life.

Ingredients

Every dog food bag lists ingredients in order of prevalence. The first few listed comprise a majority of the formula, and the initial listing should be a protein source. There are certain helpful ingredients to look out for.

Selenium yeast helps with stress and immune function.

helps with stress and immune function. Prebiotics and probiotics aid in digestion and immune response.

aid in digestion and immune response. The mineral complex in Victor food comprises iron, magnesium and zinc for healthy coats, paw pads and bones.

RealTree formulas

In partnership with RealTree, an outdoors apparel and hunting company, Victor offers a pair of formulas designed for working and hunting dogs. Both recipes feature beef, fish and duck backed by added glucosamine and chondroitin designed to keep hips and joints healthy.

How much you can expect to spend on Victor dog food

A medium bag of dry dog food costs around $30-$40. A can of wet food costs around $3 or $4 each.

Victor dog food FAQ

How should I introduce the new formula to my dog?

A. Anytime you are switching over to a new formula, or even a new bag of dog food, you should transition your pet slowly to ease any potential digestive upset. This transition is done across 10 to 14 days. Start by mixing in about 75% old food with 25% of the new formula. Every few days, mix in more of the new recipe until the transition is complete.

What is blood meal?

A. Certain formulas include the ingredient blood meal. It is essentially dried blood that’s a byproduct of the slaughter process ground up into a powder. It is high in protein, low in fat and boosts calcium levels in the formula. Blood meal is included as part of a growing belief that dogs should adhere to an ancestral diet in which they enjoyed high protein and consumed most parts of any animal they killed.

What’s the best Victor dog food to buy?

Top Victor dog food

Victor Select Lamb Meal and Brown Rice

What you need to know: Lamb meal and whole grain brown rice are the top two ingredients in this formula suited for all ages and sizes.

What you’ll love: As part of the Select series focused on growth and maintenance, this balanced diet features gluten-free grains and a mix of vitamins and supplements. As the main ingredient, lamb is ideal for dogs with allergies to beef and chicken.

What you should consider: This formula is among the more expensive options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top Victor dog food for the money

Victor Classic Multi-Pro Dog Food

What you need to know: A popular formula, this balanced recipe is ideal for most dogs of all ages who lead an active lifestyle.

What you’ll love: From the Classic line, this inexpensive formula features a mix of beef, pork and chicken ingredients. It is suitable for puppies, adults and seniors of all sizes.

What you should consider: Grain sorghum is the first ingredient; meat would be preferred.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Victor Purpose Senior Healthy Weight

What you need to know: This diet is formulated to assist elderly dogs manage their weight, stay mobile and feel comfortable.

What you’ll love: Featuring beef, chicken and fish, this appealing recipe helps weight management for older, less active dogs. Glucosamine and chondroitin target hips and joints, while probiotics aid in digestion and immune response.

What you should consider: Beef, chicken and blood meal may not be suitable for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

