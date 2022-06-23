Most Razer products are named after predatory animals. Its first gaming mouse was named after a venomous African snake, the boomslang.

Which Razer headset is best?

Your choice of headset says a lot about you as a gamer. If you go for one from a logical technology company, you appreciate good audio but don’t want to spend too much. If you prefer something made of steel that comes in a series, you care most about looking great while having fun.

But if you proudly use an American-made Razer headset, you are equally confident in your gaming ability as you are in your audio quality. While you don’t want to come across as flashy, you don’t mind dropping subtle hints that you’re a connoisseur of sound. And the best headset to do that with is the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset.

What to know before you buy a Razer headset

Compatibility with your gaming system

Most headset manufacturers aim to have their products compatible with as many systems as possible. But there is a problem when it comes to Microsoft’s Xbox One X. While you can easily connect any headset to the Xbox One controller with a cable for audio, there are only a few headsets that connect directly to the console.

Microsoft uses a proprietary wireless system, making it challenging for headset makers. PlayStation, on the other hand, uses Bluetooth (on some models) and the 2.4-gigahertz audio frequency, which is a lot easier to incorporate.

Wired vs. wireless

Razer makes several wired and wireless headsets, so you should consider which connection type is best for you.

Wired headsets don’t need charging and can connect to almost any device.

Wireless headsets give you freedom of movement, but you might still need a small cable to the controller to use the microphone. In addition, wireless headsets need regular recharging.

Comfort

A big part of selecting the best headset is comfort. A typical gaming session can last several hours, and you don’t want to wear something that causes discomfort. Unfortunately, the price often increases along with amount of padding and adjustability. A high-quality Razer headset generally has thicker padding on the ear cups and headband than more affordable headsets.

What to look for in a quality Razer headset

Audio quality

The sound quality is especially important for playing video games. As audio design technology gets more complex, headsets incorporate different systems to deliver the most realistic experience. A good-quality Razer headset has Dolby Atmos, is THX 7.1 surround sound capable or has a built-in THX Achromatic audio amplifier. All of these systems use software to improve audio immersion.

Noise cancellation

Razer understands that gamers want to fully engross themselves in video games and any external sounds will only be a distraction. That is why a good-quality Razer headset has noise-canceling technology to block out ambient talking or music. The best option is active noise canceling, where the headset uses microphones and additional speakers to suppress unwanted sound.

Battery life

While it’s not a concern for wired headset users, wireless wearers must recharge their headsets. How often depends on the model and the battery’s capacity. Some headsets have removable batteries that let you swap them out for a fresh pair while the depleted ones charge. Others allow charging while in use. But generally, a good-quality Razer headset’s batteries last for about 20 hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a Razer headset

The price depends on the features. An affordable headset with minimal features costs $40-$50, but a professional gaming headset with high-quality sound production costs $200-$300.

Razer headset FAQ

What’s the difference between noise cancellation and sound isolation?

A. Noise-cancellation headsets block out ambient sounds, so you only hear the in-game action. Sound isolation refers to a microphone that only picks up the talker’s voice and no ambient sounds.

Is it better to have a removable microphone?

A. That’s your choice, but it’s great to detach the microphone when not needed. Others use a “flip to mute” function, which stows the mic on the side of the headset while retractable microphones coil into the headset and around the ear cup.

What’s the best Razer headset to buy?

Top Razer headset

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

What you need to know: For the best audio experience, the V2 is capable of THX 7.1 surround sound for accurate spatial audio.

What you’ll love: This wireless headset has generous 50-millimeter Triforce Titanium audio drivers divided into three parts that let you adjust the highs, mids and lows individually. It has a thick padded headband and a detachable microphone with voice isolation. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 24 hours but you can also use the included 3.5-millimeter cable.

What you should consider: A few reviewers complained about the quality of the bass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Razer headset for the money

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This bright green headset has custom-tuned 50-millimeter audio drivers that provide 7.1 surround sound on Windows 10 computers.

What you’ll love: The solid adjustable headband has thick padding to reduce pressure, and the gel-infused ear cups are dressed in synthetic leather. It has a retractable noise-isolating microphone with audio controls on the 3.5-millimeter cable.

What you should consider: The 7.1 surround sound is software-enabled only, so you won’t get it on a gaming console.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset

What you need to know: The Barracuda uses hybrid active noise cancellation to suppress varying levels of ambient noise, and the battery lasts for 40 hours.

What you’ll love: This headset uses a built-in THX Achromatic audio amplifier to enhance audio quality. The adjustable headband and ear cups have the same foam padding, covering the large 50-millimeter audio drivers. For connectivity, the headset is compatible with Bluetooth and 2.4-gigahertz systems. Two sound-isolating microphones are hidden on the ear cups.

What you should consider: It isn’t compatible with systems that use a 3.5-millimeter jack, as it only supports USB-C.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

